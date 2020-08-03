Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Earns Top SUV/Minivan Honors in 2020 AAA Car Guide

Chrysler Pacifica's list of industry awards continues to grow, as the Pacifica Hybrid earns first-place honors in the 2020 AAA Car Guide SUV/Minivan category, in addition to finishing in the top three in this year's AAA Car Guide Top 10 overall vehicle ratings. The latest honor takes Chrysler Pacifica's growing list to more than 135 industry accolades, helping it maintain its place as the most awarded minivan four years in a row.

The Pacifica Hybrid Limited earned high marks in the 2020 AAA Car Guide testing for its plug-in capability, range and fuel economy, large and comfortable passenger area, ample cargo space and smooth, seamless hybrid drivetrain. The Pacifica Hybrid earned a perfect 10 in the areas of advanced safety features and cargo capacity.

"These days, a vehicle buyer may feel overwhelmed or confused not only by the differences of how the vehicle is powered — either by gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid or electric — but by which of the safety features they need and how those work in the real world," said Megan McKernan, manager of the Automotive Research Center. "Our evaluations are designed to help drivers select a safe and comfortable vehicle that meets their needs. The Pacifica Hybrid is a solid choice for minivan customers."

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the minivan segment's first-ever hybrid vehicle and the only plug-in hybrid minivan, delivering more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. The Pacifica Hybrid features an FCA-designed, innovative dual-motor eFlite electrically variable transmission (EVT) paired with a specially modified version of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 gasoline engine. The Pacifica Hybrid is designed to offer a seamless driving experience, with no need for the driver to select between electric and hybrid modes.

Pacifica Hybrid offers more than 100 standard and available safety and security features and allows for a child seat in each of the second-row captain's chairs, plus two additional child seats in the third row. The most kid-friendly minivan in its class also offers the most advanced entertainment system with available Uconnect Theater, which features two 10-inch seatback touchscreens where children can watch and stream videos and play built-in games, including Are We There Yet? and the License Plate Game.

The perfect vehicle for a family road trip, Pacifica Hybrid offers seating capacity for up to seven passengers (up to eight on gas-powered models), with second-row captain's chairs and third-row Stow 'n Go seating. Family-friendly functionality features include hands-free sliding doors and liftgate.

2020 AAA Car Guide testing

Each vehicle recognized in the 2020 AAA Car Guide was evaluated on a scale from 0 to 10, with the best vehicle receiving a 10 in each of these areas: advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), EPA emissions, fuel efficiency, crashworthiness, braking, acceleration, handling, cargo capacity, ride quality, interior noise, easy of entry and exit, visibility and interior size. The AAA Car Score is determined by adding together all of the individual test scores for each vehicle. The AAA Car Overall Score Rankings are created by listing the vehicles tested by the total Car Score received. The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid earned 89 out of a possible 130 total points and a perfect 10 in the areas of advanced safety features and cargo capacity.

Redesigned 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, coming later this year

Revealed in February at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, the new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica will offer the most advanced all-wheel-drive (AWD) system in its class and is the only vehicle to offer AWD along with Stow 'n Go seating. The vehicle will also offer 97 standard safety features – the most standard safety features in the industry.

New LED lights and Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB) – both offered for the first time in the class as standard equipment – join Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection, Rear Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Full Stop, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Forward Collision Warning with Full Stop, Lane Departure Warning, eight airbags and more as standard safety features on both the 2021 Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid. All told, the 2021 Pacifica features 116 standard and available safety and security features.

The 2021 Pacifica's new exterior design expression is much more deeply sculpted, athletic and modern in character, with utility-vehicle-inspired design cues. A new top-of-the-line Pinnacle model sets a new standard in the segment with a sophisticated, luxurious interior that incorporates a new integrated Ultra console — the most functional center console in its class — and elite appointments, such as quilted Nappa Caramel leather seats with new matching lumbar comfort pillows.

The all-new Uconnect 5 system, offered for the first time in a North American vehicle and standard across the 2021 Pacifica lineup, includes a largest-in-class 10.1-inch touchscreen, which is nearly 20 percent larger than the screen it replaces. The system is five times faster than Uconnect 4 and includes Amazon Alexa. With the Uconnect skill for Alexa, customers with Alexa-enabled devices at home can easily ask Alexa to start the car, lock/unlock doors and more. Uconnect 5 brings Amazon Alexa directly into the vehicle itself, giving occupants the freedom to interact with Alexa just as they do at home or on a personal device. With Alexa built-in, occupants can ask Alexa to play music, podcasts and audiobooks; add items to their to-do list; check news, weather, traffic, sports and other real-time information; and access tens of thousands of Alexa skills.

The new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica also gives parents a bird's-eye view of their most precious cargo thanks to the new FamCAM interior camera that delivers a best-in-class high-definition image and allows the driver a view of rear-facing child seat occupants in the second row and even allows them to zoom in on passengers. Another first for the segment, new USB Type C ports allow devices to charge up to four times faster than standard USB outlets.

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica will be built at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada and will be available in dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2020.

AAA Car Guide

The AAA Car Guide is an annual guide produced by the Automobile Club of Southern California's Automotive Research Center that reviews and ranks all new or completely redesigned vehicles with the latest automotive safety technology based on a number of characteristics, including advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), fuel efficiency, EPA emissions, acceleration, braking, handling, etc. The purpose of the guide is to provide motorists with useful information on the latest vehicles and vehicle technology, and assist motorists in the vehicle purchasing process.

For more information on AAA Car Guide, visit http://aaa.com/carguide.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

