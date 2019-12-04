Chrysler Pacifica, Ram 1500 Repeat as Consumer Guide® Automotive Best Buy Award Winners

The Chrysler Pacifica and Ram 1500 are celebrating Consumer Guide® Automotive Best Buy Awards in the Minivan and Large Pickup categories, extending impressive win streaks in their respective segments.

Consumer Guide editors select the winners after analyzing, comparing, evaluating and extensively testing all major models available in the United States.



"As the winner of the Best Buy crown for the fourth year in a row, the Pacifica offers class-leading horsepower and fuel economy, excellent road manners and ride quality, and an unmatched array of family-friendly features … all wrapped up in a stylish package," said Tom Appel, publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive. "The 2020 Ram 1500 offers an unbeatable ride/handling combination along with a high level of refinement, premium cabin appointments and unique features."



Chrysler Pacifica, the most awarded minivan since 2016 with more than 125 industry accolades, is the minivan category winner for the fourth year in a row, claiming the Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy award in the Minivan segment each year since its debut.



New for 2020, the Chrysler Pacifica Red S Edition brings a new look and a huge burst of attitude and color to Pacifica's already class-leading functional interior. The exclusive Red S interior features Rodèo Red premium Nappa leather two-tone seats accented by Light Diesel Grey stitching and piping and an "S" logo on the seatbacks. Silver Metal Brush hydro bezels embellish the instrument panel and door trim.



Exterior finishes include a Red S liftgate badge and Black Noise Chrysler wing badges with Velvet Red inserts. The Pacifica Red S Edition rides on 20-inch wheels (18-inch on Pacifica Hybrid) with a Black Noise finish. The package is rounded out by standard Advanced SafetyTec, featuring more than 100 safety and security features, 20-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio and KeySense.



The Ram 1500, the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup, is celebrating its 12th straight win in the Large Pickup category, dating back to 2008.



The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The eTorque mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations.



For 2020 the Ram 1500 becomes America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque and is the most capable light-duty diesel, with towing capability up to 12,560 pounds. The all-new third-generation 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel engine propels the 2020 Ram 1500 to an industry-leading range, exceeding 1,000 miles on a single tank of fuel.



Consumer Guide Automotive editors analyze, compare and evaluate numerous vehicles by extensively testing all major models available in the United States. According to Consumer Guide Automotive, a vehicle does not become a Best Buy based solely on objective ratings; Best Buys also distinguish themselves as good values compared to other vehicles in their class. For more information on the 2020 Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Award winners, visit consumerguide.com.



About the Chrysler Pacifica/Pacifica Hybrid

The Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid reinvent the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its innovative, advanced hybrid powertrain. It's the first and only electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the Uconnect Theater rear-seat entertainment system, available 4G Wifi and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan since 2016, with both the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid serving as no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today's families.



About Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.



Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most-awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.



About Consumer Guide Automotive

Since 1967, Consumer Guide has published authoritative, objective reviews of new and used cars and trucks. Its staff of full-time automotive editors boasts more than 100 years of combined automotive experience. Consumer Guide's singular focus is to make car shopping easier for consumers. Consumer Guide editors provide professional, unbiased evaluations of nearly 1500 new and used vehicles as well as expert shopping advice and insightful automotive editorials. Consumer Guide is based in Morton Grove, Illinois. It is published by Publications International, Ltd.



About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).



FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."



Follow FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter (Spanish): www.twitter.com/fcausespanol

YouTube: www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

Media website: media.fcanorthamerica.com

For more information, please visit the FCA US LLC media site at http://media.fcanorthamerica.com.

SOURCE FCA

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

