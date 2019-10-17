Chrysta Castañeda To Run For Texas Railroad Commission

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chrysta Castañeda has announced her candidacy for the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates one of the largest drivers of the Texas economy ― the oil and gas industry. The contest for Texas Railroad Commission will be the top state race on the November 2020 ballot.

"The Railroad Commission's number one job is to protect our natural resources and prevent the waste of oil and gas, but in its current configuration, it has abandoned that duty," said Castañeda. "Commissioner Sitton refuses to enforce existing laws on flaring of natural gas, allowing a billion dollars a year of energy to be set on fire, polluting our environment and threatening our health. We have the technology to stop this. I'm going to use my experience as both an engineer and an oil and gas attorney to put the Railroad Commission back on track."

Castañeda has worked in and around the oil and gas industry for over thirty years, first as a software engineer designing the computer systems that power oil and gas companies, and later as a lawyer representing operators, royalty owners, investors, landowners and service companies in courtrooms throughout Texas. Her 2016 winning verdict in a hotly contested oil and gas case in Pecos, Texas made the Texas Lawyer's Hall of Fame awards and was recognized by the National Law Journal. Chrysta has been married to John Castañeda for twenty-four years, and they have two adult sons, Scott and Joe. She is a 1991 graduate of the SMU Dedman School of Law and a 1985 graduate of Kansas State University's Carl R. Ice College of Engineering.

