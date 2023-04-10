CHS Inc. and MKC to expand grain marketing joint venture

Joint venture will expand market access and create new opportunities for U.S. cooperatives and farmers

ST. PAUL, Minn. and MOUNDRIDGE, Kan., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime cooperative partners CHS Inc. and Mid-Kansas Cooperative (MKC) today announced their intention to expand their current grain marketing joint venture to maximize the value of an end-to-end cooperative supply chain in the Southern Plains. This development will expand market access and patronage-eligible options to maximize owner value by connecting area farmers and cooperatives with end-use markets and customers.

"CHS has been successfully partnering with MKC through joint ventures for more than 10 years," said John Griffith, executive vice president, ag business, CHS. "This initiative expands our collaborative presence and maximizes our complementary asset base in the region to create an efficient, integrated supply chain to connect cooperative- and farmer-owners in the Southern Plains with customers around the world while leveraging the TEMCO terminal in Houston, Texas."

This expanded partnership will drive long-term growth through a responsive grain network and reinvestment to expand marketing opportunities and modernize rail infrastructure in this vital growing region. The two companies are currently building a rail-served grain terminal near Sterling, Kansas, that is scheduled to be operational in 2024.

"Expanding our relationship with CHS will open up market access and create new opportunities for our farmers," said Brad Stedman, president and CEO, MKC. "Our track record of successful partnership and shared vision to create value for cooperative-owners and customers makes MKC and CHS the right partners to link farmers with a more defined southern supply chain."

According to the cooperative partners, both companies will continue to independently own and operate assets throughout the region while expanding their grain marketing joint venture designed to more efficiently move grain through a seamless distribution channel. The companies expect to begin to operate the expanded 50/50 joint venture this summer.

About CHS

CHS Inc. (www.chsinc.com) creates connections to empower agriculture. As a leading global agribusiness and the largest farmer-owned cooperative in the United States, CHS serves customers in 65 countries and employs more than 10,000 people worldwide. We provide critical crop inputs, market access and risk management services that help farmers feed the world. Our diversified agronomy, grains, foods and energy businesses recorded revenues of $47.8 billion in fiscal year 2022. We advance sustainability through our commitment to being stewards of the environment, building economic viability and strengthening community and employee well-being.

About MKC

MKC, headquartered in Moundridge, Kansas, is a full-service farm cooperative offering a complete line of products, programs, and services for both farm and urban customers throughout Kansas. MKC specializes in grain, agronomy, energy, feed and risk management. The cooperative has more than 11,000 members and 8,000 customers through a wholly owned subsidiary, Mid-West Fertilizer. More than 600 employees play a key role in the growth and success of the cooperative. MKC's mission is to create customer, employee, and partner success to provide a safe and sustainable food supply. Learn more about MKC at mkcoop.com and follow the MKC story on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE CHS Inc.