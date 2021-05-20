CHS Makes Bold Move Acquiring Healthcare Division From Selent and Associates, Inc.

PALMER, Mass., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete HealthCare Solutions, Inc., an industry leader in health IT solutions and management, announced today the completion of the March 2021 acquisition of Selent and Associates, Inc.'s healthcare division, Computerized Business Systems and medicalbillingsoftware.com, (DBA), a leading Medisoft/EDI healthcare software and support company based in Punta Gorda, Florida. As part of Complete HealthCare Solutions' growth strategy, this most recent event significantly strengthens its position in the U.S. healthcare technology space.

Complete HealthCare Solutions, Inc., actively services more than 5,000 direct and VAR partner healthcare providers nationwide, with offices in Florida, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and Texas. This acquisition expands the eMDs Medisoft eco-system base of solutions to the Complete HealthCare Solutions, Inc. portfolio of supported products and adds additional staff in Florida, creating opportunities for greater regional support of its entire solutions portfolio.

"We are continuously executing on our plan to provide additional solutions for our growing customer base," stated Michael A. Penna, Complete HealthCare Solutions, Inc., President and CEO. "We are excited to bring our healthcare solutions and services to the Computerized Business Systems and medicalbillingsoftware.com clients and to bring the Computerized Business Systems and medicalbillingsoftware.com solutions client base and team members into the Complete HealthCare Solutions, Inc. family, as we continue to build on our impressive presence."

"We are thrilled to be joining the Complete HealthCare Solutions, Inc. family. This acquisition provides the highest levels of support and newest technology for our clients," said Harry Selent, President and CEO of Selent and Associates, Inc.; I am confident that our healthcare divisions' valued customers and employees will have incredible success with Complete HealthCare Solutions."

Computerized Business Systems and medicalbillingsoftware.com customers will gain an increased level of communication and support. Through personalized customer success management, customers will experience substantially improved solutions, as Complete HealthCare Solutions, Inc.'s industry-leading offerings are easy to learn, easy to use and affordable. Customers will have access to personalized solutions such as: practice management and EHR software sales, training, support and hosting, revenue cycle management (RCM), MIPS/MACRA reporting & consulting, mental & behavioral health screenings, chronic care management, telemedicine, remote patient monitoring (RPM) and other value-based and patient engagement solutions.

Complete HealthCare Solutions, Inc. has been a leading provider of Health IT and management solutions and a trusted consultant to independent physician groups, hospitals, healthcare systems and value-added reseller channels across North America since 1995.

Headquartered in Palmer, MA, with regional offices in Florida, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas, Complete HealthCare Solutions, Inc. delivers superior Information Technology, MSP, RCM medical billing, value-based care, patient engagement, and practice management solutions for nearly 5,000 direct and VAR partner healthcare providers nationwide. It includes representation and support of various Practice Management and EHR platforms, including its own certified EMR UnifiMD, and is the largest reseller of e-MDs' Lytec, Medisoft, Plus, Practice Partner solutions and Aprima. The portfolio also includes numerous auxiliary practice supporting services. Visit https://unifimd.com/ to learn more.

