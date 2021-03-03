CHS Provides Administrative Services to Diagnostic Imaging Facilities

SARASOTA, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Healthcare Services (CHS), under the leadership of its CEO, Peter Solodko, provides back-office administrative management services to existing medical imaging clinics located in Florida and Georgia. This approach helps assure the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of each diagnostic imaging facility the company supports. It also allows clinics to focus solely on their patients and their needs.

CHS has become a model of excellence in the diagnostic imaging industry. It can manage as little or as much as desired by each clinic's owner. Contracted services range from accounting, payroll, billing, staffing and HR, to information technology, vendor and insurance contracting, compliance and legal representation.

"We have been managing the operations of imaging clinics since 2004," states Peter Solodko. "We have found that medical imaging owners want to be in business to help people, not to maintain the day-to-day operations within the facility. Simply put, we take care of their back office, so they have more time to take care of their patients."

Consolidated Healthcare Services monitors the overall performance and operations of medical imaging clinics from its central headquarters located in Sarasota, Florida.

"I know that the complexities of running a medical imaging center are enormous," Solodko added. "We know how to do it, and I want to extend our capability to others in the medical imaging industry to help them run more efficiently and cost-effectively."

