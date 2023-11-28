CHT Security Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Market-leading Position and Helping Organizations Bolster Their Overall Security Posture and Resilience

CHT Security's holistic approach empowers customers to respond swiftly to attacks, gain insights, and proactively prevent future incidents.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the cybersecurity services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes CHT Security with the 2023 Taiwan Company of the Year Award. The company is a leading managed security service provider (MSSP) based in Taiwan and is at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry, offering various security services to meet the growing need for robust and dependable IT security solutions. CHT Security distinguishes itself as Taiwan's sole MSSP that seamlessly integrates a security operations center (SOC) with managed detection and response (MDR) services. Specializing in cybersecurity solutions tailored to the telecommunications sector's unique needs, the company adeptly addresses the industry's growing security requirements.

2023 Taiwan Cybersecurity Services Company of the Year Award

CHT Security provides security validation services to ensure clients' protection mechanisms function effectively. This helps clients confirm the robustness of their cybersecurity measures and identify any gaps or vulnerabilities that require attention. CHT Security continuously explores and implements emerging technologies such as IoT, operational technology, zero-trust architecture, and software-as-a-service, positioning itself as a valuable partner for clients seeking to secure cutting-edge technologies. This capacity for innovation and customization also adds a unique dimension to CHT Security's service offerings.

Vivien Pua, cybersecurity senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "CHT Security's approach to building and strengthening brand equity centers on a commitment to cutting-edge technology, customer-centricity, and external validation and recognition. These factors collectively contribute to a positive brand image, trustworthiness, and competitiveness in the cybersecurity community."

CHT Security offers a wide range of solutions that cover the entire spectrum of cybersecurity challenges. Its extensive services cater to diverse security needs, establishing it as a one-stop destination for cybersecurity solutions. CHT Security's SOC and MDR services, in conjunction with security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) technology integration and incident response (IR) playbook development, enhance organizations' ability to detect, respond to, and prevent cybersecurity incidents efficiently, ultimately bolstering their overall security posture and resilience. CHT Security has served government organizations, over 200 large enterprises, and over 20,000 small and medium enterprises. Additionally, it conducts thorough testing of over 1,000 systems annually. This rich experience equips it with the knowledge and expertise to address its clients' diverse and evolving cybersecurity challenges.

"CHT Security provides a unique value proposition through its telecommunications-centric solutions, the seamless integration of the security operations center and managed detection and response services, rigorous security validation, various top-notch in-house tool developments, and advanced threat detection capabilities. These distinctive offerings establish CHT Security as a competitive leader and innovator in the field, providing tailor-made solutions that precisely address the specific requirements of its clients," added Norazah Bachok, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh

P: +91-9953764546

E: [email protected]

About CHT Security

CHT Security is the leading MSSP in Taiwan providing telco-centric solutions and comprehensive cybersecurity services. CHT Security now increases its market presence expands its operations overseas to regions such as Thailand, Vietnam, America, and South Africa. For more information please visit www.chtsecurity.com.

Contact

Karen Chen

P: [email protected]

E: +886 2 2343 1628

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan