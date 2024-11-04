CHT Security Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Taiwan Company of the Year Award for Pioneering End-to-End Cybersecurity Solutions and Enhancing Industry Standards

CHT Security leads Taiwan's cybersecurity industry with game-changing, AI-driven solutions that streamline incident response times and address a broad spectrum of emerging threats.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the cybersecurity services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes CHT Security with the 2024 Taiwan Company of the Year Award. CHT Security is Taiwan's leading managed security service provider (MSSP), offering superior customer support and innovative AI-powered cybersecurity solutions that seamlessly protect businesses from the latest cyber threats.

CHT Security efficiently integrates AI and automation capabilities into its operations, dramatically reducing the time required to detect and mitigate cyber threats. Its services span multiple sectors, including critical infrastructure, healthcare, and finance, and its customer base includes over 300 large enterprises and nearly a million consumers. Additionally, the company's solutions cover all stages of cybersecurity management, from pre-event detection, during-event monitoring and response to post-event digital forensics and recovery. This end-to-end approach, combined with its powerful Security Operations Center (SOC) and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, ensures that clients receive proactive and responsive protection tailored to their operational needs.

CHT Security also invests heavily in cultivating talent to meet the growing demands of the cybersecurity sector. The company encourages professional development by offering extensive training opportunities and helping employees obtain globally recognized certifications. Through collaborations with universities and ongoing internal training programs, CHT Security ensures it has a highly skilled team ready to tackle complex cybersecurity challenges. This strengthens its internal capabilities and enhances its customers' experience.

"Frost & Sullivan acknowledges that CHT Security is well-positioned as a client-centric vanguard in Taiwan's cybersecurity services market by merging its SOC with MDR services, capitalizing on AI and automation, and facilitating real-time incident response (IR) and threat detection. The company's all-encompassing offerings meet diverse environments' (including IT and OT) dynamic requirements and agilely respond to evolving cyber threats," said Iqra Azam, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

CHT Security is steadily growing in the Taiwanese market and offers first-class cybersecurity solutions to over 900,000 households and mobile subscribers, over 40,000 SMEs, and 300 large enterprises and government institutions.

The company implements a customer-first approach to ensure its solutions align with each client's specific needs. CHT Security continuously improves its services by conducting tri-annual satisfaction surveys and closely reviewing feedback. This dedication to addressing customer pain points is reflected in its high retention rates, with over 90% of its clients choosing to continue their partnerships. Furthermore, CHT Security assigns dedicated project managers to each client to guarantee personalized service and rapid response times, enhancing its outstanding brand reputation and reliability.

"Frost & Sullivan opines that CHT Security's exemplary customer service and steady talent cultivation reinforce its competitive advantage. The company delivers unique benefits and fosters solid stakeholder relationships by leveraging the voice of the customer and investing in skilled professionals," noted Vivien Pua, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

