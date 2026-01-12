Chtrbox Announces International Expansion Establishing Dubai as Its First Global Market and Middle East Hub

Chtrbox establishes Dubai as its inaugural global operational hub and gateway to the Middle East

Expansion led by Raj Mishra, former Country Head of TikTok India, leveraging his experience in building large-scale creator ecosystems

Initiative aims to connect Indian and Middle Eastern creator economies, enabling talent exchange and brand collaborations across regions

Regional expansion to include creator network development, platform partnerships, and strategic M&A opportunities

Move aligned with QYOU Media Inc.'s vision to build a global creator economy platform

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media's majority owned subsidiary, Chatterbox Technologies Limited (Chtrbox), India's first publicly listed creator economy company, has announced its international expansion with the Middle East as its first global operational market. Dubai will serve as the company's hub for the Middle East, enabling closer collaboration between creators, brands, and platforms across geographies.

The expansion marks a strategic step in Chtrbox's long-term vision to build a connected creator economy infrastructure spanning India, the Middle East, and global markets. The expansion reflects a focused, execution-led approach to building sustainable, cross-border creator and brand ecosystems.

The Middle East expansion is being led by Raj Mishra, Managing Director & CEO of Chtrbox and former Country Head of TikTok India, where he built the platform's operations from the ground up and played a pivotal role in scaling its creator ecosystem nationwide. Drawing on this experience, Mishra will oversee Chtrbox's regional growth, including building the company's creator network, forging partnerships with platforms and brands, and pursuing strategic investments and M&A opportunities to scale rapidly in the region.

"The creator economy is moving beyond borders, and the real opportunity lies in connecting high-growth markets like India and the Middle East," said Raj Mishra. "Dubai gives us the infrastructure and access to build that bridge - not just for campaigns, but for long-term ecosystem partnerships, talent exchange, and capital deployment. Our focus is to invest, build, and scale alongside the best creators and brands in the region."

"Chtrbox's expansion into the Middle East represents a significant milestone in QYOU Media's strategy to build a truly global creator economy platform," said Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media Inc. "With Raj's proven track record in scaling digital ecosystems and Dubai's position as a gateway to one of the world's fastest-growing creator markets, we're well-positioned to deliver value across multiple geographies. This move strengthens our ability to connect creators, brands, and audiences across borders while creating new opportunities for growth and innovation."

With Dubai as its Middle East hub, Chtrbox aims to enable deeper collaboration between Indian and Middle Eastern creators, support brands operating across markets and play an active role in shaping the region's rapidly evolving digital content and influencer marketing landscape.

As a publicly listed company, Chtrbox continues to prioritise disciplined growth, governance, and long-term value creation as it expands its footprint beyond India

About QYOU Media

Among the fastest growing creator driven media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States through its subsidiaries, producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. Our influencer marketing business in India, Chtrbox, is an influencer and marketing platform and agency, connecting brands/products and social media influencers. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and leading brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and managed by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney, Sony and TikTok. QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content has reached more than one billion consumers. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and https://www.chtrbox.com

