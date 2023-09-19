ChuanQi IP releases the second large-scale update of MIR2M: The Dragonkin revealing a spiritium system

News provided by

ChuanQi IP

19 Sep, 2023, 21:30 ET

  • "Spiritium" to enhance character attributes, and activate a set effect when attached to all parts available
  • "Magic accessory system" to combine magic accessory fragment and zenith hero magic accessory
  • Cross-server Demon Prison where rare gear can be obtained

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChuanQi IP, a subsidiary of WeMade (CEO Henry Chang) released the second large-scale update of its new blockchain-based MMORPG, MIR2M: The Dragonkin on the 19th.

MIR2M : The Dragonkin revealed its "spiritium system". Players can enhance their character attributes by attaching a spiritium to 10 different parts of characters' weapons and clothing. When a spiritium is attached to all these parts, a set effect is activated and a permanent title is granted.

ChuanQi IP releases the second large-scale update of MIR2M: The Dragonkin revealing a spiritium system

The update also introduces "magic accessory system". Players can obtain magic accessory fragment and zenith hero magic accessory, and combine them through Gear Combine NPC to generate magic accessory Magic accessory fragment can be obtained from the newly disclosed Reincarnation Dungeon.

Moreover, cross-server Demon Prison has been unveiled, where players can get rare gear and various items. Players can enter the demon prison through the cross-server Demon Prison NPC in Phantasia Village.

For more information about MIR2M: The Dragonkin, please visit the official website of the game or WeMix Play.

Reference site

SOURCE ChuanQi IP

