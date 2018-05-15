Chubb Adds Dental Malpractice Insurance, Underwritten by The Doctors Company, to Its Small Commercial Marketplace® Platform

"By teaming with The Doctors Company, the Chubb Small Commercial Marketplace now offers market-leading solutions for the field of dentistry," said Jim Williamson, Division President, Small Commercial Insurance, Chubb North America. "This policy offering makes it easier for dental professionals to choose the best business insurance to meet their needs. From state-of-the-art equipment to patients' electronic records, the right insurance coverage can protect their practices in today's ever-changing dental care environment."

"The Doctors Company is pleased to work with Chubb to bring unparalleled insurance solutions to dental practices nationwide," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, Chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company. "We are committed to providing specialized guidance, resources and coverage so dental professionals can spend more time caring for patients instead of defending their practice."

Combined with dental malpractice coverage, Chubb's small business solution offers dental professionals a complete suite of state-of-the art products, including Chubb Business Owner's Policy (BOP) which contains more than 100 property and liability features and benefits beyond industry standard policies, workers' compensation, Cyber Enterprise Risk Management, umbrella, and management and professional liability protection.

Williamson added, "We want our agents to have the best experience possible. Through our intuitive new platform – the Chubb Small Commercial Marketplace, Chubb offers independent agents access to exceptional insurance solutions – including this new dental malpractice coverage – all in a single quote-to-issue transaction."

About Chubb Small Commercial Insurance

Chubb's Small Commercial Insurance division leverages superior underwriting expertise and world renowned claims, account services, and financial strength to offer solutions for small businesses with up to $30M in revenue. Chubb Small Commercial products are available through Chubb's exclusive network of independent agents and brokers for over 500 segments of business in the following industries: clubs and associations, cultural institutions, financial services, healthcare offices, real estate, retail stores, service businesses, technology, and wholesale businesses. Built for and with independent agents, Chubb's award-winning new digital platform, the Chubb Small Commercial Marketplace®, is designed to modernize the placement and service of small business insurance.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at www.chubb.com.

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by doctors, The Doctors Company is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company takes the mal out of malpractice insurance by helping practices of all sizes manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage. The Doctors Company is the nation's largest doctor-owned medical malpractice insurer with 80,000 members.

