Chubb and HealthAtom Announce Alliance to Expand Dental Protection in Latin America

The new dental insurance leverages Chubb's service and underwriting capabilities and HealthAtom's dental health and clinic management services ecosystem

MIAMI and SANTIAGO, Chile, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb and HealthAtom today announced an alliance to offer comprehensive dental healthcare protection for patients across Latin America.

Through the alliance, individual clients and corporate groups will have access to completely digital, comprehensive and easy-to-contract dental protection products. The innovative digital insurance is built to optimize coverage and deliver lasting value to customers through their preferred channels.

Chubb, a leading global property and casualty insurer with operations in nine Latin American countries, will be the preferred insurance partner for HealthAtom's ecosystem in the region. HealthAtom, a Chilean healthtech focused on improving the efficiency of healthcare providers in Latin America through software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology, will be Chubb's preferred partner for dental-related services in the region, which will be available to the insurer's customers and business partners.

"Chubb's alliance with HealthAtom represents an important step to provide greater access and protection to consumers across Latin America. Working in partnership with HealthAtom, we are committed to driving a cultural shift towards preventive healthcare in our countries," said Marcos Gunn, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Regional President, Chubb Latin America. "Our clients and strategic partners can benefit from the great infrastructure and ecosystem of services and management that HealthAtom has built for healthcare providers and clinics throughout the region. Our shared vision is to deliver a cost-effective, tailored product that meets the dynamic and evolving needs of our clients."

"This unique alliance provides people across Latin America with access to dental insurance that protects and restores their smile, through the region's most extensive network of professionals and powered by our cutting-edge Dentalink software. We will equip dental healthcare offices with the necessary technological tools that enable them to focus on delivering high-quality dental services," said José María Iruretagoyena, Chief Fintech Officer of HealthAtom. "The partnership with Chubb exemplifies our commitment to innovation, service excellence, and continuous improvement. This agreement will allow us to integrate Chubb's expertise in risk management, data analysis, technology, claims service, and digital know-how, thus enriching our platform and ecosystem. We are honored to collaborate with Chubb to provide innovative and highly customized solutions to the dental insurance marketplace and are proud to be transforming the industry through innovation and strategic collaboration," he added.

Founded in 2012, HealthAtom is present in more than 20 countries, with more than 13,000 healthcare centers and more than 60,000 healthcare professionals using the Dentalink platform. In 2022, the company managed more than 45 million unique appointments, during which dental treatments worth USD$1.5 billion were performed. Thanks to this performance, the company positioned itself as a leader in the Latin American SaaS healthtech industry, and now seeks to consolidate its Dentalink platform as the preferred cloud-based operations system for dental centers of all sizes.

The alliance will start in Chile, and during 2024 it is expected to expand to Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, and Peru.

Chubb's global integration technology platform, Chubb Studio®, is the engine behind alliances with companies like HealthAtom, and enables its partners to quickly and easily develop new insurance product offerings within their own digital ecosystems.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume, and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength, and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris, and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

About HealthAtom

HealthAtom is the leading company in the Latin American SaaS Healthtech industry. Its purpose is to improve the quality and access to healthcare through the creation of a digital ecosystem that connects healthcare providers and other stakeholders, allowing efficiency, traceability, control, and regulatory compliance. With their solutions, Dentalink y Medilink as SaaS verticals, they are an agent of change with more than 13,000 healthcare providers and 60,000 users who use their software daily in 23 countries, generating more than 45 million effective appointments on their platforms. In addition, with their fintech Gerty, HealthAtom provides financial benefits to patients, being the connection point that facilitates safe, fast, and 100% reliable access for all. Currently, they have more than 200 employees and are leading the digital development of the healthcare industry in Latin America.

