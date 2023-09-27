Chubb and SentinelOne® Partner to Enhance Cyber Risk Management

Chubb leverages industry-leading security solutions to help policyholders enhance cyber defenses and help protect businesses from emerging threats

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property & casualty insurance company, is collaborating with SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a leader in cybersecurity, to streamline cyber risk management practices for U.S. businesses.

As part of the first phase of this collaboration, Chubb's cyber insurance policyholders with over $100 million in revenue will have the ability to share their enterprise "health assessment or security posture" data with Chubb through SentinelOne's endpoint protection and automated incident response solutions. This includes SentinelOne's WatchTower Vital Signs Report app, which securely communicates an accurate profile of a policyholder's cybersecurity posture and controls to Chubb to help streamline underwriting processes.

The benefits for policyholders and their agents include providing potentially incentivized policy pricing subject to applicable insurance laws, streamlined policy renewals, and visibility and cyber threat protection through SentinelOne. Furthermore, subject to applicable insurance laws, these policyholders can also receive a discounted subscription to SentinelOne's solutions empowering them to keep their systems and data safe.

The collaboration with Chubb and SentinelOne is particularly timely as cyber threats continue to increase in sophistication and devastation, prompting companies to prioritize investments to bolster their defenses and business resiliency.

"The incorporation of SentinelOne's endpoint protection and incident response gives Chubb policyholders streamlined and potentially discounted access to a full suite of integrated cyber risk management solutions," said Craig Guiliano, Vice President of Cybersecurity Threat Intelligence at Chubb. "Policyholders will be empowered to defend faster, at a greater scale, and with higher accuracy across their entire attack surface. The other major benefit to the policyholder is the comprehensive view of an enterprise's cybersecurity health for improved policy accessibility."

"SentinelOne is proud to collaborate with Chubb to put the power of cybersecurity technology in the hands of their policyholders and help them take informed action to protect their business from potentially devastating threats today and tomorrow," said Eran Ashkenazi, Chief Customer Officer, SentinelOne.

Chubb Cyber Insurance is a market leader in cyber insurance, offering insurance coverage for data breaches, network security, and other cyber risks, for over 20 years. With these new policyholder offerings, Chubb Cyber Insurance further provides more value-added benefits at a time when organizations are playing defense against the threats of data breaches, business interruption and reputational risk following a cyber incident.

For more information about Chubb Cyber Insurance, please visit https://www.chubb.com/us-en/business-insurance/products/cyber-insurance.html.

About Chubb 

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leader in autonomous cybersecurity and a Fortune AI 50 company. SentinelOne Singularity™ is a cybersecurity AI platform that detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. The SentinelOne Singularity™ Platform is powered by DataSet™, an AI-enabled data lake technology. Over 10,000 customers, including hundreds of the Global 2000, prominent governments, healthcare providers, and educational institutions, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com.

