Chubb Announces Leadership Appointments in North America Agriculture Business

Effective immediately, Michael Coleman will assume the role of Chairman of Chubb Agriculture and Chairman of Rain and Hail, after previously serving as Division President of Chubb Agriculture. Scott Arnold has been named Division President of Chubb Agriculture, North America, and President of Rain and Hail.

As Chairman, Mr. Coleman will remain active in the business and will focus on key industry issues, strategic planning, management oversight of the Rain and Hail board, as well as serving in a senior advisory role to Mr. Arnold.

"We are fortunate to have had Michael's expertise running the crop and property and casualty business, and his extensive industry experience and knowledge helped shape Chubb Agriculture into what it is today," said John Lupica, Vice Chairman, Chubb Group, President, North America Major Accounts and Specialty Insurance. "Michael will be such a terrific senior statesman for Chubb's business and the crop industry as he transitions into his new role."

As Division President of Chubb Agriculture, Mr. Arnold will have executive operating responsibility for both Chubb's crop business and the commercial property and casualty (P&C) insurance business. As President, his responsibilities will center on leading the company's day-to-day operations ensuring the agricultural business continues to deliver on its commitment to agents, customers and other key stakeholders.

"Scott's leadership experience at Rain and Hail for close to three decades, coupled with his keen market insight, makes him an ideal fit for this position," said Mr. Coleman. "I'm looking forward to working with Scott as he makes the transition, and further grow our presence in this space. This appointment reinforces our commitment to the business and the reputation we have become known for."

Mr. Coleman joined the company in 1986, and has served in a number of leadership capacities throughout his tenure. Prior to ACE's acquisition of Chubb in January 2016, he was named Division President of Chubb's Agriculture business in 2012. Mr. Coleman will continue to be based in Johnston, Iowa, and report to Mr. Lupica.

Mr. Arnold has more than 30 years of industry experience, with eight years spent at Chubb, following the Rain and Hail acquisition in 2010. He most recently served as Deputy President, Rain and Hail. Mr. Arnold will continue to be based in Johnston, Iowa, and will report to Mr. Coleman.

About Chubb Agriculture

Chubb Agriculture is comprised of Rain and Hail and Chubb Agribusiness. Rain and Hail has been serving America's farmers since 1919 and is the largest writer of multi-peril crop insurance in the United States and a pioneer in agricultural insurance. For more information, visit www.rainhail.com . Chubb Agribusiness is focused on providing property and casualty insurance for large commercial agricultural risks (manufacturers, processors and distributors) and farms and ranches throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.chubbagribusiness.com.

About Chubb:

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, and the largest commercial insurer in the United States. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

