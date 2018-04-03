Chubb Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2018 Net Catastrophe Loss Estimates, Including California Mudslides, of $380 Million Pre-Tax, or $305 Million After Tax

ZURICH, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced preliminary net loss estimates in the first quarter of 2018 attributable to natural catastrophes, including the California mudslides, of $380 million pre-tax, or $305 million after tax.

Losses from the California mudslides are estimated at $125 million pre-tax. The company also reported that net losses in the first quarter from the northeast winter storms that struck the East Coast on January 3 and March 1 are estimated at $115 million and $80 million pre-tax, respectively. All other net losses from natural catastrophes to date globally in the first quarter are estimated at $60 million pre-tax.

These estimates are net of reinsurance, include reinstatement premiums and comprise losses generated from the company's commercial and personal property and casualty insurance businesses as well as its reinsurance operations.

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients.

