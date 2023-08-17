Chubb Appoints Edward Kopp to Lead Far East Region

ZURICH, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited today announced that Edward Kopp has been appointed Regional President, Far East. Currently, Kopp serves as Country President of Chubb Korea. In his new role, he will have overall responsibility for the management and business results for all of Chubb's general insurance operations in Japan.

The appointment, which is subject to notification to local regulatory authorities, is expected to be effective September 1. Kopp will report to Juan Luis Ortega, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and President, Overseas General Insurance, the company's general insurance operations in 51 countries and territories outside North America. Kopp succeeds Diego Sosa who, as previously announced, was named Country President, Chubb Mexico and General Manager, Chubb Seguros Mexico.

"Ed is an experienced manager with a deep background in Asia. Most recently, he successfully drove Chubb's growth and distribution capabilities in our general insurance operations in Korea," said Ortega. "Over more than a decade at Chubb, Ed has also led our general insurance business in Thailand and had regional responsibilities running our A&H operations in Asia-Pacific. I have confidence that Ed will continue driving the success of Chubb in Japan."

Kopp has more than 25 years of experience in insurance and finance. Prior to serving as Country President of Korea, he was Senior Vice President, Head of Accident & Health, Asia Pacific. Since joining Chubb in 2012, he also has served as Deputy Country President & Chief Operating Officer for Chubb in Korea and Country President for Chubb in Thailand. Before joining Chubb, he was Deputy President and Chief Operations Officer, Korea, for HSBC Insurance at Hana HSBC Life Insurance, a joint venture between HSBC Insurance and Hana Financial Group. He has also held senior management positions for Cigna in Hong Kong and Korea. He began his career at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in the U.S.

Kopp holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from La Salle University in Philadelphia, Pa.

About Chubb

