Chubb Appoints Gabriel Lazaro as Digital Head of the Company's International General Insurance Business

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb announced today that Gabriel Lazaro has been appointed Senior Vice President, Digital Head for Overseas General Insurance, the company's international general insurance business in 51 countries and territories.

Currently he serves as Vice President, Digital Head for Latin America. In this newly created role, Mr. Lazaro will have responsibility for digital insurance product distribution and sales efforts in countries and territories outside North America, working with Chubb's digital teams around the world.

Chubb's Gabriel Lazaro, Senior Vice President, Digital Head for the company's Overseas General Insurance

Mr. Lazaro will report to Sean Ringsted, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Risk Officer and Chief Digital Officer, and to Juan Luis Ortega, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and President, Overseas General Insurance. The appointment is effective January 1, 2021.

"Gabriel is a digital pioneer and forward thinker with a proven track record of converting strategy into execution," said Mr. Ringsted. "In his new role, he will leverage his experience to refine Chubb's overarching digital agenda, focusing on expanding our company's digital business and partnerships, ensuring product innovation and proper cross-pollination of capabilities across all regions."

"Gabriel helped design, structure and execute a successful digital agenda in Latin America that changed the value proposition for our consumer and small commercial clients as well as our distribution partners in the region," said Mr. Ortega. "We are very optimistic about the future of our international digital efforts under his leadership."

Mr. Lazaro joined Chubb five years ago from American International Group, where he held multiple international roles, including Head of Digital for Emerging Markets and Head of Digital, Latin America. Mr. Lazaro also worked at technology companies such as Fox Mobile and Zed Group in Continental Europe. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Sapienza Università di Roma, a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Psychology from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and a Master's degree from ESIC: Business & Marketing School in Madrid.

