Chubb Appoints Greg Giardiello as Global Controller

ZURICH, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) announced that Greg Giardiello is joining Chubb as Global Controller, effective today.

Giardiello will report to George Ohsiek, Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Accounting Officer, and be based in Chubb's Philadelphia office. As Global Controller, Giardiello succeeds Mong-Diep "Dee" Le, who was recently named Chubb's Chief Auditor.

"Adding outside skills and perspectives to the deep knowledge and expertise in corporate finance and accounting that already flourish at Chubb makes us even stronger," said Peter Enns, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Financial Officer. "The strengths Greg has shown across his three decades in senior corporate finance roles complement those of our talented finance team."

Giardiello joins Chubb from QBE Insurance Group, where he was Deputy Finance Chief Operating Officer, responsible for aspects of their finance group including the global controller function. Before that he held senior finance roles at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, Marsh & McLennan and AIG. Giardiello has more than 30 years of broad-based operating, management and financial experience at both multinational Fortune 50 companies and Big 4 public accounting firms. He received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from St. John's University in New York and is a Certified Public Accountant. He currently serves on the board of the Society of Insurance Financial Management.

