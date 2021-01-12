Chubb Appoints Jeremiah Konz Chief Reinsurance Officer

ZURICH, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced that Jeremiah Konz has been appointed Chief Reinsurance Officer. Currently, Mr. Konz is Executive Vice President, Reinsurance Officer for Chubb Overseas General, the company's international general insurance business. In his new role, Mr. Konz will have management responsibility for the design and purchase of reinsurance programs for Chubb and its business units globally, managing the company's reinsurance recoverable asset and overseeing relationships with its reinsurers and reinsurance brokers. Mr. Konz will also serve as Chairman of Chubb's Reinsurance Security Committee and as a member of its Global Credit Committee.

Mr. Konz succeeds Michael Kessler, who was appointed Division President of the company's global cyber risk insurance business. Mr. Konz will report to John Keogh, President and Chief Operating Officer of Chubb. The appointment is effective immediately.

"Reinsurance plays a critical role in how we manage risk, and we are pleased to welcome Jeremiah to this important leadership role for our company," said Mr. Keogh. "Jeremiah brings strong analytical and technical skills, and a deep understanding of insurance and reinsurance markets globally. Over nearly a decade at Chubb, he has held important reinsurance roles in both our U.S. and international businesses. I am confident that Jeremiah will be a strong partner to our company's insurance businesses while helping us to further develop, implement and manage our reinsurance strategy."

Mr. Konz has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience. He joined Chubb in 2012 as Senior Vice President, Ceded Reinsurance for Chubb's North American operations. In 2018, he was appointed Reinsurance Officer for Chubb Overseas General. Prior to Chubb, Mr. Konz worked as an executive for reinsurance brokerage firm Aon Benfield, providing analytic expertise to large commercial property reinsurance placements. In that role he worked in several geographies including Dallas, New York, Washington, D.C. and Minneapolis over a 13-year period.

Mr. Konz holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and Economics from the University of Minnesota. He also holds the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Associate in Reinsurance (ARe) designations from the AICPU.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

