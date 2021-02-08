Chubb Appoints Leigh Anne Sherman Division President of ESIS, Inc.

Ms. Sherman will be based in New York City and report to Matt Merna, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, Chubb North America Major Accounts.

"Leigh Anne excels at growing and leading teams that drive organizational success. Most recently under her leadership our Private/Not-For-Profit Management Liability practice grew exponentially," said Mr. Merna. "Her background and experience make her a natural fit for her new role. I am confident that Leigh Anne will help ESIS continue their deep commitment to delivering outstanding service and results as well as accelerating growth through innovative solutions that help our clients reduce their total cost of risk."

Prior to this appointment, Ms. Sherman served as Executive Vice President of Chubb's Private/Not-For-Profit Management Liability business within the North America Financial Lines. Effective immediately, Michael Mollica has been named to that role and will report to Steven F. Goldman, Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, North America Financial Lines.

Ms. Sherman began her career with Chubb in 1997 leading transformational technology solutions, and throughout her tenure has held progressive leadership roles in several offices within the Chubb organization.

About ESIS, A Chubb Company

ESIS, Inc. provides claim and risk management services to a wide variety of commercial clients. Our innovative best-in-class approach to program design, integration, and achievement of results aligns with the needs and expectations of our clients' unique risk management needs. With more than 66 years of experience and offerings in both the U.S. and globally, ESIS provides one of the industry's broadest selections of risk management solutions covering both pre- and post-loss services.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

SOURCE Chubb