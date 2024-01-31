Chubb Appoints Seth Gillston Head of North America Industry Practices

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has named Seth Gillston Executive Vice President, Head of North America Industry Practices. In this role, Gillston will drive and lead overall strategy for Chubb's industry-focused initiatives, which include coordinated underwriting, risk engineering and claims services targeted to specific industries across various market segments.

Gillston will continue to serve as Private Equity Industry Practice Leader. He will be based in New York City and report to John Lupica, Vice Chairman, Chubb Group and President, North America Insurance.

Seth Gillston, Executive Vice President, Head of North America Industry Practices, Chubb

"Seth's rich history with Chubb, including experience leading some of our Industry Practices over the years, positions him to succeed in his new role. The relationships he has built over more than two decades with our organization will allow him to advance these practices and primes them for future success," Lupica said. "Additionally, his strong underwriting acumen and knowledge of our diverse network of clients and distribution partners will be key to advancing the Industry Practices' growth and creating more comprehensive insurance solutions for our customers."

Chubb North America Industry Practices include Energy, Real Estate & Hospitality, Construction, Life Sciences, Financial Institutions, Transportation, Manufacturing, Technology, Healthcare and Private Equity. Gillston will partner with each Industry Practice Leader to align Chubb's large, middle and small commercial market segments, as well as its wholesale excess and surplus business line (Westchester), and Bermuda-based property and casualty insurance business to strengthen the company's best-in-class offerings for clients and our distribution partners across these industry sectors.

"Chubb has a deep history of being a leading carrier in industry-specific practices. I'm invigorated for this new role, so that I can further enhance the strategic direction of our Industry Practices. We want to align all of Chubb's resources through a market-specific lens. I look forward to working with each of our Industry Practice Leaders to expand our thought leadership, tailored underwriting products, and specialized service offering," Gillston said.

Gillston has 28 years of industry experience. He joined Chubb in 2000 and has held a number of leadership roles in M&A and Private Equity, Global Casualty, the Real Estate & Hospitality Practice and the Alternative Risk Solutions group. Gillston received his Bachelor of Science degree with a dual major in risk management and economics from Temple University.

