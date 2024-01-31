Chubb Appoints Seth Gillston Head of North America Industry Practices

Chubb INA Holdings

31 Jan, 2024, 12:45 ET

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has named Seth Gillston Executive Vice President, Head of North America Industry Practices. In this role, Gillston will drive and lead overall strategy for Chubb's industry-focused initiatives, which include coordinated underwriting, risk engineering and claims services targeted to specific industries across various market segments.

Gillston will continue to serve as Private Equity Industry Practice Leader. He will be based in New York City and report to John Lupica, Vice Chairman, Chubb Group and President, North America Insurance.

Seth Gillston, Executive Vice President, Head of North America Industry Practices, Chubb
"Seth's rich history with Chubb, including experience leading some of our Industry Practices over the years, positions him to succeed in his new role. The relationships he has built over more than two decades with our organization will allow him to advance these practices and primes them for future success," Lupica said. "Additionally, his strong underwriting acumen and knowledge of our diverse network of clients and distribution partners will be key to advancing the Industry Practices' growth and creating more comprehensive insurance solutions for our customers."

Chubb North America Industry Practices include Energy, Real Estate & Hospitality, Construction, Life Sciences, Financial Institutions, Transportation, Manufacturing, Technology, Healthcare and Private Equity. Gillston will partner with each Industry Practice Leader to align Chubb's large, middle and small commercial market segments, as well as its wholesale excess and surplus business line (Westchester), and Bermuda-based property and casualty insurance business to strengthen the company's best-in-class offerings for clients and our distribution partners across these industry sectors.  

"Chubb has a deep history of being a leading carrier in industry-specific practices. I'm invigorated for this new role, so that I can further enhance the strategic direction of our Industry Practices. We want to align all of Chubb's resources through a market-specific lens. I look forward to working with each of our Industry Practice Leaders to expand our thought leadership, tailored underwriting products, and specialized service offering," Gillston said.

Gillston has 28 years of industry experience. He joined Chubb in 2000 and has held a number of leadership roles in M&A and Private Equity, Global Casualty, the Real Estate & Hospitality Practice and the Alternative Risk Solutions group. Gillston received his Bachelor of Science degree with a dual major in risk management and economics from Temple University.

About Chubb
Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca. 

News Releases in Similar Topics

