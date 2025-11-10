Chubb Appoints Susan Spivak to Lead Investor Relations

ZURICH, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced that Susan Spivak has been appointed to Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, effective November 17, 2025.

Ms. Spivak brings more than two decades of experience in senior investor relations and equity markets roles. She previously led investor relations at The Hartford, Argo Group International Holdings and Alterra Capital Holdings (formerly Max Capital). Earlier in her career, she served as an equity analyst with Wachovia Securities, ABN Amro, and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette.

"We are pleased to welcome Susan to Chubb to lead our investor relations team, where her broad experience in corporate finance, investor engagement and financial communications will be a tremendous asset," said Peter Enns, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group, and Chief Financial Officer.

