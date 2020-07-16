Chubb Celebrates a Decade of Innovation with its Award-Winning Global Online Risk Management Platform

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its proprietary and award-winning digital Worldview® platform which provides real-time access to Chubb's systems and expertise in one easy to use application. The platform helps risk managers at large U.S. and multinational companies and their brokers efficiently manage their insurance programs, while being able to quickly and easily interpret data and communicate seamlessly with Chubb experts around the globe.

"Since introducing Worldview® to the marketplace in 2010, our constant goal has been to help clients and brokers stay ahead of the curve when it comes to managing their insurance programs with Chubb," said Erin Bazin, Vice President, Chubb North America Field Operations. "The enhancements we've made over the last decade underscore Chubb's commitment to providing industry leading resources that are designed to help agents, brokers and risk managers reduce transaction time and increase program transparency. As technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, our customers should feel confident knowing that Chubb continually explores advancements to current capabilities, ensuring they remain efficient by not just keeping up but keeping ahead in today's increasingly complex environment."

Over the past ten years, Worldview® has tallied at least 850,000 logins, been accessed more than 2.5 million times worldwide, has electronically delivered in excess of 190,000 U.S. domestic policies and endorsements, and issued nearly half a million international policies among other considerable milestones.

Fueled by first-hand customer feedback, Chubb has continued to update Worldview® with innovative features including:

A policy translation solution that delivers English versions of policies issued in a local country's language.

An interactive dashboard that grants users access to graphical interactive tiles with personalized drill-down features.

Custom alerts that proactively notify brokers and clients about critical updates related to their programs.

The ability to create and customize favorite filters that ensures users have instant access to the information most pertinent to their businesses.

A dedicated discussion room that lets users communicate and share documents directly with their Chubb team.

Chubb's Multinational Research Tool, powered in part by AXCO—a leading independent supplier of global insurance market information—which provides critical, up-to-date information allowing users to research, monitor, evaluate and report on the changing compliance and market environment for insurance regulations worldwide.

Multinational IQ which supplies users with a holistic view of their programs via email on a weekly or monthly basis.

A streamlined process for U.S. agents/brokers and clients to request certificates of insurance online for select countries and products, with same day turnaround in most cases.

