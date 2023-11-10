Chubb Charity Challenge Surpasses $1 Million Fundraising Milestone for First Time in 23rd Annual Event

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty-two teams of insurance agents, brokers, and clients, from across the U.S. and Canada, competed Nov. 5-8, 2023 at the Chubb Charity Challenge golf tournament finals in Sea Island, GA. Now in its 23rd year, the tournament raised a record $1 million this year for North American charities.

The team from Denver, representing the Southwest region was crowned champion of the 23rd annual event. Their charity of choice – Saint Sebastian Sports Project, Inc. – will be awarded $55,000.

Fifty-two teams participated in the 2023 Chubb Charity Challenge raising funds for their respective charities, including charities that focus on education, veterans, basic needs, health and well-being, and children nonprofits.  

"For 23 years, the Chubb Charity Challenge has stood as a symbol of our commitment to making a tangible difference in the communities we serve," said Chris Maleno, Division President, Chubb North America Field Operations. "This year's record amount raised is a testament to the dedication of our network of brokers, agents, and clients to their local communities across North America. We take pride in witnessing the positive impact these contributions have on their chosen charities."

Launched in 1996, the Chubb Charity Challenge invites insurance agents, brokers and clients to golf in regional tournaments hosted by local Chubb branches. Competing on behalf of their selected charities, the winning foursome from each local tournament advances to the national tournament. The Chubb Charity Challenge has raised a total of over $20 million with more than 6,500 charities benefiting from the tournament.

For more information about the Chubb Charity Challenge, including highlights of participating teams and the charities that have benefitted, visit chubb.com/CharityChallenge.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

