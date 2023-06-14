Chubb Introduces Cyber Central: An Innovative Quoting Platform for Cyber and Professional Liability Insurance

Cyber Central© is Set to Simplify the Way Agents and Brokers Quote, Identify Leads, and Gather Insights

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has launched Cyber Central, an innovative quoting platform designed for agents and brokers who specialize in cyber risks. This cutting-edge platform simplifies and enhances the process of quoting and issuing Cyber, Technology E&O, and Miscellaneous Professional Liability coverages on a stand-alone basis.

"Chubb is committed to continuing to provide industry leading solutions that empower our distribution partners in the cyber insurance market," said William A. Wise, Executive Vice President of Chubb's North America Professional Liability and Cyber practice. "Cyber Central is a game-changer for cyber specialists, offering streamlined quoting options, valuable insights, and a comprehensive suite of support features tailored to their unique needs."

Cyber Central offers three distinct quoting paths suited to agent and broker needs. The options include:

1. End-to-End Quoting: A seamless, fast, and comprehensive quoting process that covers all aspects of cyber insurance for a single customer.

2. Indicative Quoting: A straightforward quoting option where users complete basic information to quickly obtain an appetite and premium range for their customer.

3. Batch Quoting: Instead of quoting new business individually, users can upload information to 30+ customers simultaneously, saving valuable time and effort.

Cyber Central is custom-built to address the unpredictable challenges faced by the cyber and technology industries. Its key features include rapid insights and support for the dynamic cyber landscape and notable benefits include complimentary proactive risk reports on cyber accounts, which empowers agents and brokers to respond quickly to vulnerabilities and provides clients with necessary protections. Cyber Central provides ready-made cross-selling opportunities, identifying accounts with a business owner's policy that could benefit from cyber insurance coverage.

Additionally, Cyber Central offers invaluable resources for agents and brokers such as marketing materials, white papers, and policy forms.

For more information about Chubb Insurance and Cyber Central, please visit https://www.chubb.com/us-en/agents-brokers/chubb-cyber-central.html.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

