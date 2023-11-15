Chubb Launches Client Methane Resource Center

News provided by

Chubb Limited

15 Nov, 2023, 14:34 ET

Digital resource draws on technical expertise and guidance from EDF

ZURICH, Nov. 15, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced the launch of the Chubb Methane Resource Hub, a digital resource offering clients information and insights for measuring and mitigating methane emissions. The initiative draws on technical expertise and guidance from Environmental Defense Fund.

Continue Reading
Keith Marks, Executive Vice President, North America Risk Engineering Services at Chubb
Keith Marks, Executive Vice President, North America Risk Engineering Services at Chubb
Dr. Lea Borkenhagen, Senior Vice President of the EDF + Business team at Environmental Defense Fund
Dr. Lea Borkenhagen, Senior Vice President of the EDF + Business team at Environmental Defense Fund

"Chubb is actively engaging with our clients to build external partnerships aimed at reducing GHG emissions, while helping oil and gas producers adopt technologies to reduce methane extraction emissions," said Keith Marks, Executive Vice President, Chubb North America Risk Engineering Services. "We have benefited from the technical expertise and guidance provided by Environmental Defense Fund, including working with us to evaluate best practices around methane in the oil and gas industry. We look forward to continuing to draw on their expertise as we evaluate emissions reduction opportunities in other high-emitting industries."

The hub also includes information on regulations and voluntary programs and features a directory of service providers that offer consulting, data and technology to assist companies with methane emissions reduction programs.

"The insurance sector can play a critical role in encouraging customers to take action on climate mitigation as part of a prudent risk management strategy," said Dr. Lea Borkenhagen, Senior Vice President of the EDF + Business team at EDF. "EDF is pleased to engage with Chubb in its efforts to encourage better methane management practices from its clients. We expect Chubb's leadership to spur other insurance providers to take similar steps in this direction. We look forward to continued engagement with Chubb as the company extends this approach to other critical sectors." 

The hub will assist Chubb-insured clients in navigating the March 2023 introduction of underwriting criteria for oil and gas extraction projects, which require them to reduce methane emissions, a byproduct of oil and gas production that are among the most damaging greenhouse gases. The standards – the first of their kind in the P&C insurance industry – require implementation of evidence-based plans to manage methane emissions including, at a minimum, having in place programs for leak detection and repair and the elimination of non-emergency venting. Clients must also adopt one or more measures that have been demonstrated to reduce emissions from flaring.

To learn more about Chubb's climate strategy and actions, read the company's 2023 Climate-Related Financial Disclosure.  Visit here to learn about Chubb Climate+, the company's global climate business unit that draws on the company's extensive technical capabilities in underwriting and risk engineering, bringing together Chubb units engaged in traditional, alternative and renewable energy, Climate Tech, Agribusiness and Risk Engineering services.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

SOURCE Chubb Limited

Also from this source

Chubb Reports Third Quarter Per Share Net Income and Record Core Operating Income of $4.95 Each, Up 161.9% and 58.1%, Respectively; Consolidated Net Premiums Written of $13.1 Billion, Up 9.1%, with Global P&C Up 12.3%; P&C Combined Ratio of 88.4%; Year-to-Date Net Income Per Share of $13.79, Up 48.9%, and Record Core Operating Income Per Share of $14.27, Up 27.5%

Chubb Reports Third Quarter Per Share Net Income and Record Core Operating Income of $4.95 Each, Up 161.9% and 58.1%, Respectively; Consolidated Net Premiums Written of $13.1 Billion, Up 9.1%, with Global P&C Up 12.3%; P&C Combined Ratio of 88.4%; Year-to-Date Net Income Per Share of $13.79, Up 48.9%, and Record Core Operating Income Per Share of $14.27, Up 27.5%

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today reported net income and core operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 of $2.04 billion each, or $4.95 ...
Chubb Limited to Hold its Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Chubb Limited to Hold its Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) will hold its third quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. The company...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.