Chubb Launches New Platform to Give Agents Quicker Access to Flood Quotes

New self-service Flood Insurance System for homeowner policies features enhanced user interface

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Personal Risk Services (PRS) announced today the launch of a new self-service Flood Insurance System for agents that will seamlessly support its personal lines business for primary and excess flood and will provide quotes for low-hazard properties in under two minutes. This new platform will integrate with the Chubb Agent Portal and Masterpiece EZ Quote homeowners platform.

Agents will benefit from working directly with Chubb as a single point of contact for faster access to flood quotes and an enhanced user interface. The system will be available across all U.S. states where Chubb writes flood insurance.

"We made a significant investment to create an exceptional quoting and issuance process for agents and to ensure we can offer complete flood protection coverage options for clients," said Louis Hobson, Senior Vice President of Chubb's North America Flood Insurance Business.

Flooding Isn't Just Caused by Natural Disasters

The frequency of flooding is increasing with changing climate conditions, including in many areas historically not prone to it. While commonly associated with major weather disasters, flooding is also linked to less obvious events such as rain runoff, which can severely impact any location. The unpleasant reality is that wherever it can rain, it can flood.

Hobson added, "Standard home policies often exclude any surface water that enters your home. The most common cause of flooding damage isn't linked to an extreme weather event - it can be as simple as rain runoff that accumulates too quickly."

Chubb recognizes that all properties are at risk from flooding - regardless of their location. Through Chubb's flood insurance, agents and brokers can help clients increase their protection against the risk of flood for their property and possessions. The carrier provides customized limits that meet clients' needs, whether its coverage that protects against flood or mudflow, with limits as high as $15 million. Coverage can start for as low as $500 a year.

In addition to providing agents with an improved tool to quote flood insurance, Chubb has shared insights around how to mitigate and prevent flooding. The carrier recently published a report, "Protecting your family and home from a flood," where agents and brokers can gain insights around how flood damage can be further mitigated and what precautionary measures clients can take before, during, and after a flood event.

