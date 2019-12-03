Chubb Limited Announces Pricing of €1.4 Billion Senior Notes Offering by Subsidiary

ZURICH, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) announced today that its subsidiary, Chubb INA Holdings Inc. (Chubb INA), has priced a public offering of €700 million of 0.30% senior notes due 2024 and €700 million of 0.875% senior notes due 2029. The notes are guaranteed by Chubb Limited.

Chubb INA intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include investments in or loans to subsidiaries, possible strategic investments or acquisitions, capital expenditures and repayment, redemption or refinancing of debt.

The joint book-running managers for the offering are Merrill Lynch International, Barclays Bank PLC, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch and Wells Fargo Securities.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the senior notes or any other securities, nor will there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the senior notes or any other securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by calling Merrill Lynch International at 1-800-294-1322, Barclays Bank PLC at 1-888-603-5847, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch at 1-800-503-4611, or Wells Fargo Securities International Limited at 1-800-645-3751.

Alternatively, the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website at www.sec.gov.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, Paris and London.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements made in this press release, such as statements regarding use of proceeds, reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially as set forth in these statements. Additional information regarding factors that could cause differences from these forward-looking statements appears in the company's filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

