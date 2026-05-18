Chubb Limited Announces Pricing of $1 Billion Senior Notes Offering by Subsidiary

ZURICH, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) announced today that its subsidiary, Chubb INA Holdings LLC, has priced a public offering of $1 billion of 5.30% senior notes due 2036 (the "2036 Notes"). The 2036 Notes are guaranteed by Chubb Limited.

Chubb intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment or refinancing of debt.

The joint book-running managers for the offering are Barclays Capital Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the 2036 Notes or any other securities, nor will there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the 2036 Notes or any other securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by calling Barclays Capital Inc. at 1-888-603-5847 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at 1-800-645-3751.

Alternatively, the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website at www.sec.gov.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 45,000 people. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements :

Forward-looking statements made in this press release, such as statements regarding use of proceeds, reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Additional information regarding factors that could cause differences from these forward-looking statements appears in the company's filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

SOURCE Chubb Limited