Chubb Limited Board Will Recommend 31st Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase to Shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting; Declares Quarterly Dividend

ZURICH, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) announced today that its Board of Directors will recommend to shareholders at the company's 2024 Annual General Meeting an increase in its quarterly dividend for the thirty-first consecutive year. The proposal calls for a $3.64 annual per share dividend, payable in four quarterly installments of $0.91 per share, compared to the current quarterly dividend amount of $0.86 per share.

The Board also declared a quarterly dividend equal to $0.86 per share, payable on April 5, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024. The dividend will be payable out of legal reserves and will be made in United States dollars by the company's transfer agent as described in the Chubb Limited 2023 proxy statement. This will be the fourth installment as approved by the company's shareholders on May 17, 2023.

About Chubb
Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: 
Forward-looking statements made in this press release, such as statements regarding the company's 2024 Annual General Meeting and dividends, reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. For example, payment of scheduled dividends could be affected by extraordinary company events or capital constraints or similar factors that could require the company to adjust, delay or withhold dividend payments. Additional information regarding factors that could cause differences from these forward-looking statements appears in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

