Chubb Names Alexandra Waldman Climate Sustainability Manager

ZURICH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced that Alexandra Waldman has been appointed Climate Sustainability Manager. Formerly the company's Senior Environmental Program Manager, Ms. Waldman in her newly created global role will help to identify and implement opportunities for climate-related products and services, encourage employee engagement in climate sustainability issues and establish an objective, metric-driven framework against which to measure progress of the company's sustainability initiatives.

(PRNewsfoto/Chubb Limited)

Ms. Waldman will report to Paul Krump, Vice Chairman, Chubb Group, Global Underwriting and Claims. The appointment is effective immediately.

"Chubb recognizes the reality of climate change and the substantial impact of human activity on our planet. As an insurer, our first responsibility is to use our expertise in risk management to provide products and services that protect individuals, businesses and communities, which are often becoming increasingly affected by climate change," said Mr. Krump. "Alex brings to this role both strong operational and business line experience, as well as technical risk engineering expertise. With her skills and passion for the environment, Alex will contribute to Chubb's efforts to improve the climate resiliency of its operating footprint, that of its clients, business partners and suppliers, and the wider community."

Ms. Waldman joined the company, then named ACE, in 2011 as an environmental engineer in the North America environmental risk insurance business. In 2018, she was named Senior Environmental Program Manager, where she was responsible for monitoring and improving the environmental sustainability of Chubb's operations and business activities, including greenhouse gas emissions measurement and reduction goals, environmental reporting, and certifications of Chubb offices with the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED® rating system. Prior to joining Chubb, Ms. Waldman completed the associate program in the environmental division of Zurich Financial Services. Ms. Waldman holds a B.A. degree in Environmental Studies from the University of Colorado at Boulder and a M.S. degree in Environmental Science and Management from the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management – University of California at Santa Barbara.

About Chubb





Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

SOURCE Chubb Limited

Related Links

http://new.chubb.com

