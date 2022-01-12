Chubb Names Shekar Pannala Vice President, Chubb Group and Global Chief Information Officer

ZURICH, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced that Shekar Pannala has been appointed Vice President, Chubb Group and Global Chief Information Officer. Formerly Executive Vice President, Global Technology, Mr. Pannala in his new role is responsible for the strategic direction and execution leadership of Chubb's global technology function across applications, operations and architecture as well as furthering the company's digital technology capabilities.

The new role was effective January 1, 2022. Mr. Pannala reports to Thomas Kropp, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Global Head of Operations and Technology.

"Over the past four years, Shekar has led many of the technology initiatives underway to prepare Chubb for the future," said Julie Dillman, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and Digital Transformation Officer. "He is a strong executive with broad and deep technical knowledge and experience, from foundational systems to emerging digital technologies. We are pleased to elevate Shekar to this important global position as we continue to transform Chubb to a company built to thrive in the digital age."

Mr. Pannala has more than 25 years of technology experience. As Executive Vice President, Global Technology, he was responsible for application development, architecture and digital technology globally. Earlier in his career at Chubb, Mr. Pannala was Chief Technology Officer and Global Digital CIO. Prior to joining the company in 2017, he was Chief Technology Officer at S&P Global. Mr. Pannala also held senior management roles at BNY Mellon, where he was Executive Vice President and Divisional Chief Information Officer responsible for asset servicing technology. Before joining BNY Mellon, he was Senior Vice President at State Street Corp. Mr. Pannala also worked at IBM in the company's advanced technologies group.

Mr. Pannala holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Communications from Acharya Nagarjuna University, a certificate in software technology, computer sciences from the C-DAC Centre in Mumbai (formerly the National Centre for Software Technology) and has completed the Advanced Management Program from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

