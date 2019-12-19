Chubb Receives Highest LEED® Building Certification in Bermuda

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chubb Building on Woodbourne Avenue is the first in Bermuda to be certified LEED® Platinum, the highest level of recognition in the LEED green building certification program that recognizes best-in-class building strategies and practices. The Chubb Building has twice before been recertified LEED Gold by the U.S. Green Building Council, which operates the LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, program.

To achieve LEED Platinum certification, buildings must attain a score of 80 or more on a 100-point scale that measures environmental impact. The Chubb Building earned 81 points, up from 72 in January, 2019 when it was last recertified as LEED Gold. The improved score was driven by further decreasing electricity use, replacing aging equipment, banning single-use plastics and harvesting rainwater for potable and non-potable use.

Since the Chubb Building's last LEED performance review period, the company has reduced energy consumption in the building by 117,700 kilowatt hours, a 5% decrease, which is the same amount of electricity to power 336 homes in Bermuda for a month or 28 homes for an entire year.

"Achieving LEED Platinum certification has been an aspirational goal for us," said Colin Brown, Vice President of Facilities and LEED project manager for Chubb in Bermuda. "We are gratified and honored that Chubb's efforts to continually enhance the environmental performance of this building have been recognized. We are proud to lead the way as the first and only building in Bermuda to earn LEED Platinum certification."

Chubb continues to utilize its LEED Dynamic Plaque, which is on display in the building's main lobby, to calculate the building's performance data on the 100-point scale across the five LEED categories that are impactful to human health and the environment, which include energy, water, waste, transportation and human experience.

"The plaque serves as a constant reminder to employees to be environmentally conscious, which helps to maintain our high-standards of green-building operations," Mr. Brown said.

A key objective of Chubb's environmental program is to measure, record and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the company's own operations. In May, Chubb announced a companywide initiative to reduce its global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 20% on an absolute basis by 2025, and by 40% by 2035.

More information about our environmental programs and initiatives can be found in the company's environmental report and in Citizenship section of Chubb.com.

With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide.

