Chubb to Provide Personal Auto Insurance Clients With First-of-Its-Kind Solution to Protect Personally Identifiable Information for Total Loss Vehicles

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to new risks associated with today's technologically-advanced automobiles, Chubb has launched a new exclusive service to help personal auto clients remove sensitive electronic information from their vehicles in the event of an insured total loss.

To identify relevant information after a total loss, technicians will scan locations and wipe necessary systems on Chubb insured vehicles, subsequently clearing GPS, mobile contacts, text messages, and garage and gate opening capabilities from the vehicle. The service is available at no additional cost to Chubb auto clients nationwide that experience an insured total loss.

"While hands-free GPS and mobile connectivity has made driving more convenient and safer, such conveniences come with their own set of unique risks," said Fran O'Brien, Division President, North America Personal Risk Services at Chubb. "Personal information is often stored in a car's electronics system and when an accident happens, the last thing on drivers' minds is that type of data. If that information falls into the wrong hands, it could result in the loss of personal privacy and thus a potential risk of exposing one's physical assets and electronic identity to criminal activity or public disclosure."

"We initiated this service as part of our ongoing commitment to clients to be a partner in their moments of need," added O'Brien. "In an accident, people should focus on recovering from any injury or harm. Chubb is here to take care of the rest, and we look for ways to do more for our clients. This exclusive new service continues our legacy of innovation as the number one insurance choice for successful individuals and families."

About Chubb:

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

