Chubbies Announces the Launch of Cheekies, Its New Women's Swim Brand

The launch of Cheekies coincides with Chubbies' 15th anniversary, marking a new chapter for the brand. Over the years, many of the women who bought Chubbies for the men in their lives began asking for swimwear built with the same confidence, personality, and attention to fit but explicitly designed for them. Cheekies is a natural next step, meeting that demand with swimwear created with women at the center.

Chubbies President and Co-Founder Rainer Castillo tapped Kit Garton, a 13-year Chubbies brand leader and Senior Vice President, Commercial, to co-found and lead Cheekies. Over the past two years, Garton has built the brand from the ground up, leading an all-women team to design swimwear shaped by real women and made to feel intentional, expressive, and easy to wear.

"Cheekies is about enjoying the moment you're in, we want women to feel sexy and supported—confident and effortless," said Kit Garton, Co-Founder of Cheekies and Senior Vice President, Commercial at Chubbies. "In our conversations with women, the topic of swimwear was notoriously vulnerable. We designed Cheekies to take the pressure off."

The debut Cheekies collection offers a playful mix of fun, expressive prints and easy-to-wear solids designed to mix and match with ease. The first lineup features versatile, adjustable swim silhouettes with flexible sizing, giving women the freedom to customize fit and coverage as they move from one moment to the next.

"This wasn't about extending Chubbies into a new category; it was about building the right brand the right way," said Rainer Castillo, President and Co-Founder of Chubbies. "By empowering Kit and an all-women team to lead Cheekies from day one, we created Cheekies with a distinct point of view for women, powered by Chubbies' expertise in expressive prints and thoughtful design."

Cheekies' debut campaign was shot in Sayulita, Mexico, and features a real group of longtime friends coordinated by model Ingrid Medeiros. The shoot captures an authentic girls' trip: sun-filled days, candid moments, and time spent together, setting the tone for the brand's visual language and storytelling moving forward. That sense of real connection and shared experience will continue to shape Cheekies' content and community as the brand grows.

Cheekies is available today at Cheekies.com , DICKS.com , and select DICK'S and Chubbies retail locations in April 2026.

About Cheekies

Cheekies is a women's swimwear brand within the Solo Brands (NYSE: SBDS) portfolio, launched in 2026 as the first standalone sister brand to menswear lifestyle icon Chubbies. Cheekies delivers comfort-first fits and luxe fabrics shaped by hundreds of hours spent listening to real women. The brand offers versatile, mix-and-match separates and statement-making one-piece silhouettes made for the girls' trip that finally escaped the group chat—and every sun-soaked moment in between. Cheekies is available online at cheekies.com and at select Chubbies retail stores .

About Chubbies

Chubbies, an apparel lifestyle brand within the Solo Brands (NYSE: SBDS) portfolio, is best known for its role in the resurgence of short shorts in men's fashion, with its interpretation of the classic 4" and 5.5" inseam. Through its iconic styles and bold prints, Chubbies creates high-quality everyday apparel that adds a fun, unique twist to swim, sport, and casual wear. Shop Chubbies online at chubbies.com, or in person at one of their retail stores.

