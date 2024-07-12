The 2024 Three-Part Series Honors Past, Present, and Future Champions

AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubbies, the weekend-centric lifestyle apparel brand within the Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC) portfolio, is ecstatic to announce a monumental collaboration with Team USA and Olympic Heritage. This summer begins a multi-year collaboration with Team USA beginning with the Paris Olympics through the LA 2028 Olympics. With a nod to the champions of yesteryear and an eye on the future stars of tomorrow, Chubbies invites fans to embark on a journey through time, style, and athletic prowess, unveiling a capsule series that celebrates the unparalleled greatness of America's Olympians past, present, and future.

CHUBBIES UNVEILS TEAM USA CAPSULE SERIES: A MULTI-YEAR CELEBRATION OF AMERICA'S OLYMPIC LEGACY

The first of the three summer 2024 capsules launches on July 12th, 2024. The Team USA x Chubbies capsule kicks off with a vibrant assortment of performance polos, tees, tanks, and swim trunks. Each piece is meticulously designed to embody the spirit of the Team USA champions competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics. The first campaign is brought to life by Silver Medalist Olympian Steele Johnson, whose incredible legacy and dynamic energy perfectly capture the essence of the capsule. From the energetic hues to the bold designs, these garments reflect the athletes' vigor and the boundless enthusiasm of their fans.

As the capsule series unfolds, the second capsule transports us back to the golden era of the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The LA '84 Olympic Heritage Capsule featuring five-time Olympic medalist Greg Louganis, launching on July 22nd, 2024, is a tribute to the iconic moments that defined a generation. Lightweight button-up shirts, tees, and swim trunks adorned with vintage-inspired prints evoke a sense of nostalgia, celebrating the unity and extraordinary feats of athleticism that marked this historic event.

Looking towards the future with unbridled anticipation, the 2024 series will feature three drop capsules, culminating with the LA '28 Capsule launching on August 11th, 2024. This final chapter is a celebration of what's to come – new records, new heroes, and new memories yet to be made. Featuring vibrant tank tops and swim trunks, this segment embodies the dynamism and excitement of the upcoming LA '28 Olympics, promising to inspire and captivate. Look forward to future Chubbies designs supporting Team USA for the upcoming additional games such as the Olympics Winter Games Milan (2026) and the Olympics Summer Games LA (2028), as the brand continues to celebrate the spirit of the Olympic Games.

"We are beyond thrilled to launch the Team USA capsule series," said Rainer Castillo, Co-Founder and President of Chubbies. "Each part of these Olympic Heritage and Team USA capsules is a heartfelt homage to the incredible achievements of our Olympians and the enduring spirit of the Olympic Games. We can't wait for our fans to don these unique pieces and join us in celebrating our athletic legacy."

The TEAM USA x Chubbies and Olympic Heritage capsules will be exclusively available online at Chubbiesshorts.com. Celebrate America's Olympic legacy with Chubbies this summer and show your support for Team USA in style.

For more information and to shop the capsules, visit www.chubbiesshorts.com/olympics.

About Chubbies:

Chubbies, an apparel lifestyle brand within the Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC) portfolio, is best known for the resurgence of short shorts in men's fashion with their interpretation of the classic 4" and 5.5" inseam. Through their iconic styles and bold prints, Chubbies creates high-quality everyday apparel that brings a fun and unique twist to swim, sport, and casual wear. Shop Chubbies online at chubbies.com, or in their retail stores in Atlanta, GA, Charleston, SC, Frisco, TX, Houston, TX, Las Vegas, NV, Miramar Beach, FL, Southlake, TX, Tampa, FL, The Woodlands, TX, and Miramar Beach, FL.

About USOPC:

Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee serves as both the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States. The USOPC is focused on protecting, supporting and empowering America's athletes, and is responsible for fielding U.S. teams for the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic,Pan American and Parapan American Games, and serving as the steward of the Olympic and Paralympic movements in the U.S. For more information, visit TeamUSA.com.

About LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games:

The LA28 Games will mark Los Angeles' third time to host the Olympic Games, previously hosted in 1984 and 1932, and first time to host the Paralympic Games. Los Angeles will host the world's most elite athletes in 2028 as it welcomes Paralympians and Olympians from around the world to compete on the biggest stage in sports. The LA28 Games are independently operated by a privately funded, non-profit organization with revenue from corporate partners, licensing agreements, hospitality and ticketing programs, and a significant contribution from the International Olympic Committee. For more information, visit LA28.org.

