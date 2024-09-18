CHUBBIES UPS ITS GAME WITH NEW NFL OFFICIAL LICENSED PRODUCT & EXPANDS GEORGE KITTLE'S ROLE AS CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF FOOTBALL

As Creative Director of Football, 49ers Tight End, George Kittle Leads The Charge In Chubbies' License Agreement With The NFL

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubbies , the weekend-centric lifestyle apparel brand within the Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC) portfolio, is thrilled to announce its latest collaboration with the NFL, marking a bold expansion into sports-inspired apparel. This momentous announcement is paired with the appointment of George Kittle, NFL tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, as Chubbies' Creative Director of Football, propelling their creative partnership to new heights.

Chubbies is poised to break new ground in football and fashion by combining its signature fun style with Kittle's unparalleled passion and energy for the game. Fans can look forward to a range of NFL merchandise dropping this Fall 2024 season, featuring apparel from select teams that reflect the fandom of the Chubbies' community. The collection will expand to include all NFL teams in Spring 2025, blending the essence of the sport with Chubbies' laid-back, vibrant style. Kittle, as the Creative Director of Football, will not only serve as a brand ambassador but will also lead design efforts and drive strategy for Chubbies' NFL apparel collections.

"I've loved every moment of working with Chubbies over the past two years and am thrilled to take on this additional new role," said George Kittle. "This partnership perfectly fuses my on-field dedication with my off-field creative passion. I can't wait to bring our shared vision to life and connect with fans in an exciting new way."

Chubbies Co-Founder and President Rainer Castillo added, "George has brought an electrifying energy to our brand. Evolving our partnership with him while teaming up with the NFL is an exciting new chapter for us. We're eager to leverage his distinct style and our brand's creativity to deliver something truly special for fans."

As the anticipation builds for the release of the NFL Collection, Chubbies invites fans to sign up for alerts on the upcoming Fall 2024 NFL Drops. For more information and to shop the upcoming Chubbies x NFL collections, visit www.chubbiesshorts.com/nfl .

About Chubbies:

Chubbies, an apparel lifestyle brand within the Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC ) portfolio, is best known for the resurgence of short shorts in men's fashion with their interpretation of the classic 4" and 5.5" inseam. Through their iconic styles and bold prints, Chubbies creates high-quality everyday apparel that brings a fun and unique twist to swim, sport, and casual wear. Shop Chubbies online at chubbies.com, or in person at one of their retail stores .

Chubbies Media Contacts:

Morgan Kilmer

Kilmer Communications

[email protected]

Darren Quiliza

Kilmer Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Chubbies