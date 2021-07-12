Chubbs' Birthday Bash Co-Sponsored by Uplive

Chubbs' high-profile event occurred last month at a luxury mansion nestled in Bel Air, and included A-list celebrities, models, entertainers, billionaires, top influencers, creatives, and tastemakers. Guests included Drake, Chris Brown, Donatella Versace, Too Short, Tristan Thompson, Diddy, Polo G, Swae Lee, Zack Bia, Dre London, Tory Lanez, and MoneyBagg Yo. The evening included craft cocktails, fine dining, and VIP poolside cabanas.

Several Uplive influencers, including host GPS (Uplive ID: @gpsgpsgps) who won the top spot on America's Got Talent, joined in the exclusive event, alongside Chris Rosa, a Grammy nominated producer who heads branding for Uplive USA, and Ray De La Garza, a former Radio Disney executive who recently joined Uplive. Uplive, the video social platform with over 200 million downloads worldwide, sponsored the party and shared exclusive photos and moments with its fans from all over the world.

More pictures from the party can be seen at The Chubbs Experience | UpliveX.

About Asia Innovations Group

Asia Innovations Group (AIG) is a leading live social company with approximately 410 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide. It has built a comprehensive and diverse portfolio as it seeks to achieve its mission of enriching people's lives worldwide through innovative and enjoyable live social products, which foster meaningful human connection. In addition to Uplive, which allows video social hosts to broadcast to the world, and Lamour, the top dating app in global emerging markets, AIG owns SupreFans, a fan-centric live social app. It includes operations in twelve offices around the globe that integrate local live social knowledge to foster individual market development and penetration. Focusing on major emerging markets, AIG leverages its track record of innovation, cutting-edge technology, a scalable global infrastructure, and global insights with local expertise to deliver user and shareholder value based on the most exciting growth opportunities in the live social marketplace.

SOURCE Asia Innovations Group