Chubby's Tacos Opens First "Taco Stand" Prototype & Fourth Location - Sets Sights On Becoming The "Taco Stand Brand"

RALEIGH, N.C., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning Raleigh-based Chubby's Tacos is excited to announce the opening of its fourth location and first of its kind. The new "Chubby's Taco Stand" concept is a smaller, 1,600 sq ft, Art Deco warehouse space reminiscent of the markets in Mexico City where you'll find tacos stands scattered throughout food-centric shopping markets. The concept store is located at 6325 Falls of Neuse Rd., Raleigh, NC 27615 in the Sutton Square Shopping Center.

Founded in 2007 as a single authentic hometown taco shop, Chubby's Tacos has become a staple in the Raleigh/Durham area for over the past 15 years and has created a cult-like following with lines out the door at lunch and dinner hours. In 2021, Chubby's Tacos was voted 'Best Tacos In RDU and 35 neighboring counties' in the WRAL Voters' Choice Awards. Additional locations include Durham, NC, Raleigh (Lake Boone), NC and Myrtle Beach, SC.

Chubby's newest 'Taco Stand' boasts a decor and vibe that makes you feel like you are in Oaxaca: like you are about to eat the most authentic Mexican food of your life. Customers are able to see (and smell) the al pastor being roasted on an upright spinning roaster right in front of them and smell the Carne Asada being flame-grilled to order. To ensure a quality product, Chubby's prepares all proteins in-house daily; ranging from chicken tinga and pork carnitas to baja fish and shrimp. Vegetarian options are also available. Don't forget about their world-famous salsa bar, which contains 8 house-made salsas!

Chubby's Tacos has seen an amazing response from the Raleigh community in their first two weeks of business and reviews have been incredible. The restaurant is open daily from 10:30am to 9:00 pm.

Contact: Rudy Theale

Phone: 904.999.8223

Email: [email protected]c.com

SOURCE Chubby's Tacos