WASHINGTON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent director and producer Chuck Cascio joins the team of Earth and Main (www.earthandmain.tv) as the show ramps up to begin filming its first pilot episodes this summer. Cascio will serve as Director for the project and his agency Aquanaut Orange Media will share the Producer credit along with SamBam Productions.

Chuck Cascio Joins Earth and Main as Director and Producer for Pilot Episodes

Smitten by the camera since childhood and a natural storyteller, Cascio has been working professionally in video production since 2006 in a number of different roles and projects, honing his skills in cinematography, grading, editing and production. Cascio has a diverse portfolio of completed works from short commercial length videos to short films and television, for a wide range of clients, including the United Nations, The Peace Corps, African Wildlife Foundation, The Kim Komando Show, The People's Climate Movement and many others. Most recently Cascio served as in house senior video producer for a Washington DC public relations firm and Cinematographer for Artlist.

"Chuck is a very capable visual storyteller and equally as important he has the technical knowhow and ability to work in a small team under a variety of conditions," commented show host and producer Nikki Noya, "We're excited to have him as Director and the rest of his team helping to bring Earth and Main to the screen."

Cascio has been an independent consultant to SamBam Productions since mid-June and will now join the team for Earth And Main full time.

About Aquanaut Orange Media

Chuck Cascio is founder of Aquanaut Orange Media, a fully integrated media production agency based in Washington DC. - www.aquanautorange.com

About Earth And Main

Earth and Main is a new documentary semi-scripted reality series that seeks to explore climate change and the environment from the perspective of individuals and organizations who are making a positive impact and working to find solutions to our global crisis. – www.earthandmain.tv

Media Contact

Ken Fields

SamBam Productions

218339@email4pr.com

786-300-6562

SOURCE SamBam Productions