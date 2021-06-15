Chuck D Joins "Use Of Force: The Policing Of Black America" As Co-Producer And Narrator

Powerful New Documentary On Police Brutality and The Paths To Reform Features Wide Cross-Section of Interviews Ranging Tweet this

"USE OF FORCE" is produced by Premo Studios, Stable Six and Islabrava Productions. Cary Grant, Lathan Hodge, Esteban Martin and NFL All-Pro Defensive End Calais Campbell are Executive Producers of this international co-production, with Chuck D as Co-Producer.

"These experiences need to be told and retold," says Chuck D, "and it's the selflessness of these families that keeps us pushing for reform. Cary, Lathan, Calais and their team make 'USE OF FORCE' a necessary history lesson - one that we're still living through." "The anniversary of George Floyd's murder was a stark reminder that there is still so much to be done. We are driven to showcase unique and compelling stories like this that have impacted our society," adds Cary Grant, Executive Producer. "As the country engages in the discussion of racial justice and excessive use of force, we wanted to create a film that features solutions to the issue."

"USE OF FORCE" includes interviews with an unprecedented cross-section of political leaders, activists, victims' families, law enforcement and prosecutors:

Valerie Jarrett , Former Senior Advisor to Former President Barack Obama

, Former Senior Advisor to Former President John Choi , County Attorney ( Ramsey County, MN ) and prosecuting attorney in the Philando Castile case

, County Attorney ( ) and prosecuting attorney in the case Valerie Bell , Mother of Sean Bell , killed by NYPD

, Mother of , killed by NYPD Alicia Garza , Principal at Black Futures Lab, Co-founder of #BlackLivesMatter and the Black Lives Matter Global Network, the Strategy & Partnerships Director for the National Domestic Workers Alliance and the co-founder of Supermajority

Principal at Black Futures Lab, Co-founder of #BlackLivesMatter and the Black Lives Matter Global Network, the Strategy & Partnerships Director for the National Domestic Workers Alliance and the co-founder of Supermajority Jonathan Parham , Former Police Chief ( Linden, NJ )

, Former Police Chief ( ) George Hofstetter , University Innovation Fellow at Stanford Fellow and founder of George Hofstetter Technologies

, University Innovation Fellow at Stanford Fellow and founder of George Hofstetter Technologies Glenn Kirschner , Former Federal Prosecutor and MSNBC Legal Analyst

, Former Federal Prosecutor and MSNBC Legal Analyst Roy Austin , Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General under former President Barack Obama

, Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General under former President Jacquelyn Carter , Executive Director of the Alliance for Safe Traffic Stops

the Safe Traffic Stops Adanté Pointer , Civil Rights Attorney ( Oscar Grant , Willie McCoy )

, Civil Rights Attorney ( , ) "Pastor Mike" McBride , Director of Urban Strategies and LIVE FREE Campaign with Faith in Action, co-founder of Black Church PAC and the National Black Brown Gun Violence Prevention Consortium, Advisor on former President Obama's Faith Based Advisory Council for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships

, Director of Urban Strategies and LIVE FREE Campaign with Faith in Action, co-founder of Black Church PAC and the National Black Brown Gun Violence Prevention Consortium, Advisor on former President Obama's Faith Based Advisory Council for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships Dr. Taft Quincey Heatley , Lead Pastor, Shiloh Baptist Church ( Alexandria, VA )

Lead Pastor, ( ) Frank Baumgartner , Richard J. Richardson Distinguished Professor of Political Science at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill , founding member of the Board of Directors of Healing Justice and author of "Suspect Citizens."

USE OF FORCE is distributed in partnership with Level 33 Entertainment. The film will be screened at international film festivals this fall.

www.uoforce.com twitter @useofforcefilm

SOURCE Premo Studios

Related Links

http://www.uofforce.com

