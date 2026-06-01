Chuck E. Cheese and asmodee Bring Spot It!® to Life Through First-of-Its-Kind Summer Experience for Families

Beloved Family Brands Team Up to Transform the Hit Card Game into an Immersive, Nationwide Play Experience on the CEC Media Network Across Fun Centers

DALLAS, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the world's largest family entertainment brand, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with asmodee to bring the award-winning Spot It! Game, known worldwide as Dobble, to life through an immersive summer experience designed to get kids moving, thinking, and playing together in entirely new ways.

Launching this summer at more than 500 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers across the U.S. and Canada, the collaboration transforms the fast-paced matching game into a multi-platform experience spanning in-fun center gameplay, interactive dance floor activations, digital content, social engagement, and exclusive family activities. Chuck E. Cheese, the world’s largest family entertainment brand, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with asmodee to bring the award-winning Spot It! Game, known worldwide as Dobble, to life through an immersive summer experience designed to get kids moving, thinking, and playing together in entirely new ways.

Launching this summer at more than 500 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers across the U.S. and Canada, the collaboration transforms the fast-paced matching game into a multi-platform experience spanning in-fun center gameplay, interactive dance floor activations, digital content, social engagement, and exclusive family activities.

The program marks the largest location-based entertainment activation for Spot It! to date, and brings together two iconic family brands with a shared commitment to creating meaningful play experiences for today's kids and families. By combining the reach of Chuck E. Cheese's nationwide footprint and the CEC Media Network with the globally recognized gameplay of Spot It!, the collaboration reimagines how classic family brands can connect with families through both physical and digital play.

Known for its simple but highly engaging gameplay, Spot It! challenges players to quickly identify the matching symbol between two cards — helping sharpen visual perception, focus, processing speed, and reflexes in players of all ages. Since its launch, the game has become a global family favorite, celebrated for bringing generations together through fast, competitive, and endlessly re-playable fun.

"Creating engaging, interactive experiences for families is at the core of what our media and entertainment team does," said Melissa McLeanas, Vice President, Global Licensing, Media and Entertainment. "This collaboration is a great example of how we can take a beloved game families already enjoy at home and bring it to life in an entirely new way through the scale of our platform, our entertainment expertise and the unique family friendly environment of our fun centers."

"Spot It! has always brought families together through fast-paced, interactive play, and this partnership is an exciting opportunity to reimagine the game in a completely new environment," said Julien Sharp, Country Manager, U.S., asmodee Group. "By bringing Spot It! into the larger-than-life experience of Chuck E. Cheese, we're extending the way families engage with the brand beyond the tabletop and creating new opportunities for movement, laughter, and shared experiences together. Both asmodee and Chuck E. Cheese are rooted in creating moments of connection, making this collaboration a natural fit for families looking to play and interact in new ways."

The summer program runs from June through September and includes something for every kind of family:

Spot It! Speed Round Gameplay Segments (June through August) Exclusive co-branded gameplay segments air on more than 3,000 in-venue screens across the CEC Media Network, challenging families to race against the clock to find the matching symbol between two Spot It! tiles. It is the kind of game that is easy to pick up and impossible to put down.

Interactive Dance Floor (June and August) A Spot It! themed dance floor activation brings the game off the screen and onto the Fun Center floor, turning the space into a giant, full-body interactive experience for the entire family to play together.

Activity Sheet with Bonus E-Tickets A printable and in-location activity sheet gives kids a chance to take the Spot It! challenge home, with bonus e-tickets earned when they bring a completed sheet back in store.

Interactive Social Games A social media campaign extends the fun beyond the Fun Center, giving families new ways to play, compete, and connect with Spot It! between visits. Follow the CEC IG or FB page to follow along. (Add hyperlinks)

National Sweepstakes (September) The summer closes out with a national sweepstakes giving families a chance to win prizes from both Chuck E. Cheese and Asmodee — a fitting finale to a season built around play. Enter to win and visit chuckecheese.com/Spot It! for all the details.

Spot It! Product Sampling For a limited time in September, families can get their hands on Spot It! firsthand with in-location game sampling available at select Chuck E. Cheese Fun Centers while supplies last. Guests will have the chance to try the game on the spot, making it the perfect introduction for families who have never played before and a welcome reminder for those who already love it.

Named to USA Today's first-ever Brands Most Trusted by Parents list in 2026 - a recognition based on responses from more than 5,000 parents nationwide - Chuck E. Cheese welcomes over 40 million guests each year, with families spending an average of 1.5 to 2 hours per visit. That kind of environment, captive, joyful, and family-first, is exactly where a game like Spot It! belongs. The partnership reflects Chuck E. Cheese's ongoing commitment to connecting beloved brands with families in Fun Centers in ways that are genuinely fun.

The Spot It! activation kicks off June 2026 at participating Chuck E. Cheese locations across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com/Spotit.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play. As the world's leading family entertainment destination, Chuck E. Cheese operates more than 500 Fun Centers across the U.S. and Canada. CEC Entertainment, LLC is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza brands. Learn more at chuckecheese.com.

About asmodee

Asmodee is a global leader in tabletop gaming. Inspired by players, asmodee has been crafting and taking to market immersive, shared experiences for over 30 years. Its portfolio includes beloved games and intellectual properties such as CATAN®, Ticket to Ride®, Dobble/Spot it!®, 7 Wonders, and Exploding Kittens®. Operationally headquartered in France, asmodee operates globally, making its games accessible to players in over 100 countries around the world. Asmodee group's Class B shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker ASMDEE B. Learn more about asmodee here.

Media Contacts

Alejandra Brady CEC Entertainment [email protected]

Lola Red Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Asmodee North America