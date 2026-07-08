CHUCK E. CHEESE AND PETER PIPER PIZZA NAMED AMONG AMERICA'S BEST PIZZA CHAINS

CEC Entertainment Brands Earn National Recognition for Pizza Excellence Alongside World-Class Family Entertainment

IRVING, Texas, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza, two brands operated by CEC Entertainment LLC, have been recognized among the 30 Best Pizza Chains in America in a recent national ranking published by AOL, based on 2025 consumer and industry data. Chuck E. Cheese ranked No. 14 and Peter Piper Pizza ranked No. 22, placing both brands among the nation's most recognized pizza destinations.

The rankings, drawn from PMQ Pizza Magazine's 2025 Pizza Power Report, one of the most authoritative annual assessments of the U.S. pizza industry, evaluated chains on annual sales performance and national footprint. The inclusion of Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza reflects the scale and strength of CEC Entertainment's pizza operations, which collectively serve tens of millions of families each year.

"This recognition underscores the lasting role Chuck E. Cheese plays in family entertainment across the country," said Scott Drake, chief executive officer. "While great food is an important part of the experience, what truly sets our brand apart is bringing families together through play, celebrations and memorable shared experiences."

PIZZA-FIRST QUALITY, FAMILY-FIRST EXPERIENCE

While each brand offers its own unique entertainment experience, both share a commitment to serving great pizza made to order with fresh ingredients.

Chuck E. Cheese serves pizza made with dough crafted from scratch each morning, hand-stretched to order and topped with real, high-quality ingredients, all on the signature sauce guests have loved for decades.

serves pizza made with dough crafted from scratch each morning, hand-stretched to order and topped with real, high-quality ingredients, all on the signature sauce guests have loved for decades. Peter Piper Pizza is known for its handcrafted pizzas made with dough prepared fresh daily and baked in Peter Piper Pizza's signature double multi-level rotating stone oven, which evenly cooks each pizza to deliver consistent quality and flavor. The restaurant's standard menu includes wings, salads, desserts and starters along with an extensive selection of beers available for dine-in, carryout and delivery. A weekday unlimited lunch buffet featuring freshly made pizzas, salads, pastas, appetizers and desserts will be offered Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For additional information about the brands, including locations, offerings and special promotions, visit ChuckECheese.com and PeterPiperPizza.com.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. For over 47 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and it continues to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $24 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs.

About Peter Piper Pizza LLC

Founded in 1973 in Glendale, Arizona, Peter Piper Pizza LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment LLC. With more than 115 locations across the United States and Mexico, the family-friendly pizza restaurant specializes in made-from-scratch pizza dough prepared fresh daily, along with dine-in, delivery and carryout options. Peter Piper Pizza offers a complete family dining and entertainment experience, featuring arcade games, an all-you-can-eat weekday lunch buffet and beer for adults. The brand is committed to children's education and community support, donating more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits focused on children's development. For locations, menu options and more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com.

Media Contact:

Kendra Byrd

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE CEC ENTERTAINMENT, LLC