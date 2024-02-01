CHUCK E. CHEESE CELEBRATES 100th TRAMPOLINE ZONE

In honor of February's Leap Day, Chuck E. Cheese offers free All-Day Jump Passes

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese , the No. 1 global family entertainment fun center, is celebrating the once-every-four-year Leap Day during the month of February by giving away free All-Day Jump Passes to children under 52 inches tall who visit fun centers featuring Chuck E. Cheese Trampoline Zones. Guests can find the one-day coupon only on ChuckECheese.com and present it anytime they visit on Feb. 29.

Chuck E. Cheese Trampoline Zones are now in more than 100 fun centers nationwide across California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, New York, Texas, Virginia and Nevada, with more opening every week. Leap Day offers one more day of fun, play and family time so families can experience everything new at the fun centers. To get the celebration going, starting Feb. 5, guests at all fun centers nationwide will get 1,000 bonus E-Tickets with any purchase of 60 minutes or more of All You Can Play Games, with a coupon available at ChuckECheese.com.

The Trampoline Zones are part of an ongoing, $300-million fun center remodel initiative to meet the active play needs of young children that improve their cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being. They also offer a safe, secure and joyful space for little ones under 52 inches tall to bounce and play, away from bigger kids.

"With an event that only happens every four years, we jumped at the opportunity to offer our guests free Jump Passes to enjoy the new Trampoline Zones on Leap Day, plus extra E-Tickets throughout the month," said Chief Insights and Marketing Officer Mark Kupferman. "Our Trampoline Zones are a fantastic addition to our fun centers, inviting families to create joyful memories at Chuck E. Cheese. They are just one of the many exciting new experiences awaiting our guests nationwide."

In addition to the Trampoline Zones, upgrades at Chuck E. Cheese include new games, merchandise, technology, birthday party packages, prizes and a Grown-Up Menu. The brand is also offering new entertainment options outside the fun centers, including family-friendly content on YouTube and music streaming platforms, plus partnerships with brands like KIDZ BOP, Kidoodle.TV, Zigazoo Kids and more.

For more details and a complete list of locations with Trampoline Zones, visit: https://www.chuckecheese.com/trampolines/ .

