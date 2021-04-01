Chuck E. Cheese Celebrates Autism Awareness Month With The Return of 'Sensory Sensitive Sundays' April 11

On April 11, all Chuck E. Cheese locations reopened for games will open two hours early to host Sensory Sensitive Sunday events. A number of Chuck E. Cheese locations will host Sensory Sensitive Sundays throughout April, and select locations nationwide will reintroduce the program the first Sunday of every month for the remainder of 2021.

"For many years, we've hosted Sensory Sensitive Sundays to ensure that Chuck E. Cheese is truly the place where every kid can be a kid," said CEC Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Sherri Landry. "We've heard from families that they appreciated the program and how much they've missed it while it's been paused during the pandemic. Bringing back Sensory Sensitive Sundays during Autism Awareness Month is a fitting way to celebrate and support these children and their families."

Additionally, beginning today, Chuck E. Cheese guests can donate to Autism Speaks by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar. All round-up contributions will support Autism Speaks' research, advocacy efforts and programs and services.

"At Autism Speaks, we are so grateful to have supporters like Chuck E. Cheese who help drive our mission by creating inclusive environments for all kids," said Autism Speaks Vice President of Supports and Services Valerie Paradiz. "Their Sensory Sensitive Sundays and round-up campaign bring us one step closer to our vision of a world where all people with autism can reach their full potential."

For more information on Chuck E. Cheese's Sensory Sensitive Sundays and participating restaurants, visit https://www.chuckecheese.com/events/sensory-sensitive-sundays/.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.

CEC Entertainment is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza and delivery-only Pasqually's Pizza & Wings brands. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through entertainment, food and play. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 570 Chuck E. Cheese restaurants and 122 Peter Piper Pizza stores, with locations in 47 states and 16 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit our website or connect with us on social media.

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. To find resources, join an event or make a donation, go to www.AutismSpeaks.org. Learn more by following @AutismSpeaks on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

