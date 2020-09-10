Chuck E. Cheese Celebrates National Video Games Day In-Store & Online

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the no. 1 family entertainment venue, is celebrating National Video Games Day this year with in-store offers and virtual events for endless gaming fun. For a limited time, guests can receive one hour of All You Can Play games for just $1 with any $20 purchase, and gamers can join Chuck E. Cheese online as well, where the brand will be hosting a live all-day gaming event to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

"This year, not only are guests able to maximize their play time in our game rooms, but they can also join us at home for our first-ever online game-a-thon, benefitting our charity partner, Boys & Girls Clubs of America," said CMO of CEC Entertainment, Sherri Landry. "We're eager to host this virtual event and use our online presence for a great cause."

On Saturday, Sept. 12, Chuck E. Cheese will host "Gaming for Good", a game-a-thon streaming event. The eight-hour event will take place on Twitch, allowing fans to play and follow along on their quest to win crowns with other social media influencers on "Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout". Additionally, they'll be celebrating birthdays on their 5-star Animal Crossing Island that includes a one-of-a-kind Chuck E. Cheese virtual arcade and stage. During the live event, Chuck E. Cheese will encourage fans to click on a special "donate" button as an easy way for fans to contribute to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Plus, in-store, guests can receive one hour of All You Can Play games for just $1 with any $20 purchase. This promotion is available at participating Chuck E. Cheese locations and is valid through Sept. 20, 2020. Check www.chuckecheese.com for the list of locations currently open for games. With All You Can Play, guests can play unlimited games during the play time purchased, with the ability to pause the time once. The time expires at the end of the day of purchase.

Chuck E. Cheese is committed to providing a fun and safe environment for cast members and guests. A video of the brand's cleaning and reopening procedures, and a message from CEO, David McKillips of CEC Entertainment, can be found here.

For more information and details on which locations have reopened for games and dine in, guests can visit https://www.chuckecheese.com/reopening-directory .

