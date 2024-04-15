CHUCK E. CHEESE EMBARKS ON PARTNERSHIP WITH THE AMERICAN SOCIETY FOR DEAF CHILDREN THIS NATIONAL ASL DAY

Family entertainment leader introduces initiatives to strengthen commitment to inclusivity for children

IRVING, Texas, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the premier global family entertainment destination, proudly announces its partnership with the American Society for Deaf Children (ASDC) in celebration of National ASL Day. This collaboration aims to foster greater inclusivity for all children, including those who are deaf or hard of hearing, and their families.

Chuck E. Cheese embarks on partnership with the American Society for Deaf Children

This partnership underscores the brand's steadfast commitment to enhancing birthday parties, special celebrations and everyday fun experiences at its centers to better accommodate families and employees who are deaf or hard of hearing. As a leader in inclusive family entertainment, Chuck E. Cheese will embark on various initiatives with ASDC throughout the year:

Organizing national and local fundraising events, with 20% of proceeds dedicated to supporting ASDC's mission of empowering children who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Implementing training programs across all Chuck E. Cheese locations, including educating cast members on basic ASL greetings and offering educational videos on deaf culture to cultivate compassionate guest experiences.

Introducing an original "Sign-Along" series in ASL to be broadcast on in-store media platforms and the brand's YouTube and YouTube Kids channels, following the successful launch of the iconic "Chuck E. Cheese Birthday Song" in ASL with KIDZ BOP.

"Entertainment and play are universal, and children who are deaf or hard of hearing deserve equal opportunities to enjoy the fun at Chuck E. Cheese," remarked Chuck E. Cheese CEO David McKillips. "This partnership with ASDC enables us to continue fostering a welcoming environment where every child can play and celebrate birthdays with friends and family, showcasing how the world does childhood."

By collaborating with ASDC, Chuck E. Cheese will introduce accessible ways for families of those who are deaf or hard of hearing to enjoy the brand's offerings. Cast members will focus on enhancing communication and interactions, including methods to gain a deaf person's attention, seamless order-taking and using ASL.

"The level of commitment shown by Chuck E. Cheese in creating an inclusive environment and providing accessible content for all kids to enjoy is truly admirable," affirmed ASDC Board President Judie Lomax. "For deaf and hard-of-hearing children and their families, finding inclusive entertainment options can be challenging. Chuck E. Cheese's dedication to inclusivity not only ensures that these children can experience fun and excitement just like anyone else but also sends a powerful message of acceptance and equality. Together, we can ensure that every child, regardless of their hearing abilities, has the opportunity to play, celebrate and create lasting memories in a truly inclusive environment."

Furthermore, Chuck E. Cheese's Accessibility Subcommittee, within its Diversity & Inclusion Council, will concentrate on deaf and hard-of-hearing inclusivity among cast members. This initiative involves developing training materials and educational content to raise awareness of deaf culture and promote an inclusive workplace.

This partnership embodies the ongoing efforts of Chuck E. Cheese to create inclusive and welcoming environments for all families, aligning closely with ASDC's mission to empower children who are deaf or hard of hearing. Together, they strive to ensure every child can experience the joy and excitement of Chuck E. Cheese's entertainment offerings.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. As the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, Chuck E. Cheese continues to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $21 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers in 45 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.

About the American Society for Deaf Children

The American Society for Deaf Children (ASDC), founded in 1967, is the oldest national organization governed by parents of deaf children. As a national, independent nonprofit, ASDC provides crucial support, information, and encouragement to families raising deaf or hard-of-hearing children, relying solely on donations, memberships, and conference proceeds. Recognizing the pivotal role of families, ASDC empowers parents to actively participate in decisions regarding their children's educational and social development, ensuring every action is grounded in accurate knowledge. For over five decades, ASDC has been dedicated to equipping families with the resources they need to navigate their journey successfully.

Media Contacts:

Kendra Byrd

[email protected]

817-329-3257

Cheri Dowling

[email protected]

443-277-8899

SOURCE Chuck E. Cheese