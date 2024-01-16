Chuck E. Cheese Gameshow Series in Development with Magical Elves

News provided by

CEC Entertainment, Inc.

16 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

Chuck E. Cheese Arcade Heroes will tap into nostalgia with physical competition for adults based on Brand's iconic games

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one family entertainment company loved by generations, announced today a development partnership with Magical Elves, leading producer of award-winning, non-fiction content including "Top Chef," "Brain Games" and "Nailed It!" to create a gameshow series based on the brand's arcade experience. 

Continue Reading

The series will leverage the global awareness of Chuck E. Cheese, tapping into a multi-generational fan base who has grown up with the brand. The format will feature stand-alone comedic physical challenges where duos of "big kids" (aka adults) will compete over supersized arcade games – including pinball, air hockey, alley roller and the human claw. The top ticket earning duo will get the chance to exchange their tickets for prizes off the massive version of the iconic Chuck E. Cheese prize wall.

"With a legacy spanning over four decades, Chuck E. Cheese has been an integral part of the family experience for both kids and adults across the world," said Melissa McLeanas, VP of Global Licensing, Media, and Branded Entertainment Development of Chuck E. Cheese. "We are thrilled to be working with Magical Elves, whose deep expertise in unscripted content make them the perfect partner to capture the wholesome competitive spirit tied to childhood memories and transform the Chuck E. Cheese experience for television."

"Chuck E. Cheese is THE place where a kid can be a kid – but as grown adults, we still have dreams of ruling the arcade, taking on the iconic games we love!" says Magical Elves co-CEOs Jo Sharon and Casey Kriley. "We're excited to celebrate these legendary arcade games plus the best of today, all with a super-sized twist."

The potential series is CEC Entertainment's first entry into unscripted content, and the most recent announcement from the global licensing, media, and entertainment division. The new division has introduced several initiatives as Chuck E. Cheese expands its brand presence outside the four walls, including a licensed merchandise program and original character content. 

The project was brokered by Creative Artists Agency.

About Chuck E. Cheese
Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. It's the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, with a commitment to providing a fun, safe environment and helping to protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $20 million to schools through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese Fun Centers, with locations in 47 states and 18 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.

About Magical Elves
Magical Elves is a leading producer of award-winning, non-fiction content for domestic and international television markets. Known for hits like "Top Chef" (Bravo), "Nailed It!" (Netflix), "Sugar Rush" (Netflix), "Cold Justice" (Oxygen) and "Brain Games" reboot (Nat Geo), Magical Elves is a veteran production company with a long track record of consistently delivering the highest quality programming. Magical Elves is a part of The Tinopolis Group's portfolio of production companies. For more information, visit www.magicalelves.com.

Media Contact:
Alejandra Brady, CEC Entertainment
[email protected]
945-336-3443

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, Inc.

Also from this source

Chuck E. Cheese Expands Global Footprint with Entry into Australia Market

Chuck E. Cheese Expands Global Footprint with Entry into Australia Market

Chuck E. Cheese, the globally recognized, number one family entertainment restaurant brand, is excited to announce its expansion into the vibrant...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Television

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.