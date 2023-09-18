CHUCK E. CHEESE HALLOWEEN BOO-TACULAR IS BACK FOR ANOTHER FAMILY-FRIENDLY, SPOOKY YEAR

Celebrate the Nation's Largest Halloween event everyday October 2 -- 31 at Fun Centers across the U.S. and Canada

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the No. 1 global family entertainment Fun Center, brings back its popular annual Halloween Boo-tacular celebration October 2 -- 31 with free game play, daily dance parties with Chuck E. Cheese (with free candy giveaways), pumpkin-shaped pizzas, costume contests, slime desserts and much more.

As the nation's largest Halloween event for families, Boo-tacular makes every day in October feel like Halloween. Young kids and families can enjoy a month of safe and affordable Halloween entertainment and food in every Fun Center across the country.

"Our fourth annual Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular is four weeks of Halloween entertainment," said Sean Gleason, chief marketing officer of Chuck E. Cheese. "It's another chance for your child to wear their costume and trick-or-treat in a safe place. We've got new games and fun food that will immerse you in the spooky fun of Halloween. When your family comes to Chuck E. Cheese Boo-tacular, the fun you have together playing games, watching the shows, and eating the spooky treats will make lifelong memories."

Featuring costume contests, a scream-worthy seasonal menu, sensory sensitive play and more eek-sclusive Boo-tacular treats, Chuck E. Cheese has created the ultimate Halloween season destination with:

FREE game play

  • Kids in costume get 100 free E-tickets, just for wearing their costume, on any day in October.
  • All guests will enjoy 30 free minutes of All You Can Play games with the purchase of 60 minutes or more of All You Can Play per child.

FREE candy daily

  • Free candy from HI-CHEW® and Chupa Chups® will be offered daily during Chuck E.'s Haunted House Dance Party at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

The return of scream-worthy themed menu items:

  • Pumpkin-Shaped Pepperoni Pizza – Fan-favorite pepperoni pizza in a fun, pumpkin shape. Available for dine-in, delivery, or carryout.
  • Creepy Cupcake – Jumbo-sized vanilla cupcake topped and filled with a vanilla whipped frosting and sweet green slime plus a candy monster face and a Halloween pick.
  • Slime Cookie – Upgrade a giant, warm cookie with white icing, sweet green slime, a candy monster face and a Halloween pick.
  • Dippin' Dots ® Eye Scream – Upgrade a Cookies 'n Cream Dippin' Dots® with chocolate syrup, a dollop of slime, three gummy worms and a spooky candy eye for only $1 more.

Halloween weekend exclusives

  • Halloween Sensory Sensitive Sunday – Every Fun Center will open two hours early on Oct. 29 for an additional Sensory Sensitive Sunday with reduced noise, dimmed lighting, a sensory-friendly arcade and a touch of Halloween magic for kids with autism and other needs.
  • Costume Contests- Happening Halloween weekend Friday-Sunday at 6:30 p.m. with first place and participant prizes, including 1000 E-Tickets for the winner and 250 E-Tickets for each participant.

A fall season of family-friendly entertainment and apparel
Families can enjoy a large selection of content for the fall season on YouTube, YouTube Kids and streaming on Kidoodle.TV featuring our favorite Chuck E. Cheese characters including Halloween hits "Pumpkins in My Pockets," "The Boo-tastic Dance" and "Witches Crew."

Kids and parents can also enjoy the Boo-tacular spooky fun of Halloween and the fall season with apparel for kids and adults available exclusively online at shop.chuckecheese.com. For a limited time only, guests can use code BOO30 for 30% off the fall and Boo-tacular collection until Oct. 31.

Boo-tacular Family Fun Pack

  • Guests can bring Halloween home with the Boo-tacular Family Fun Pack, which includes two large, one-topping pizzas, a slime cookie, a Halloween Activity Sheet, Goody Bag and 250 E-Tickets for their next Fun Center visit. Orders can be placed directly on chuckecheese.com for delivery and carryout starting at $39.99.

Trick or treat with limited-time candy buckets.

  • Chuck E. Cheese Trick or Treat Buckets will be offered in three colors -- orange, purple and green, for all the candy collecting on Halloween night.

Find more information about Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular visit: https://www.chuckecheese.com/bootacular/.

About Chuck E. Cheese
Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play. It's the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid® with a commitment to providing a fun, safe environment, and helping to protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $20 million to schools through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers, with locations in 47 states and 19 foreign countries and territories. For more information visit chuckecheese.com. 

Media Contact:
Molly Landolt, SPM Communications
[email protected]
817-329-3257 

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, LLC

