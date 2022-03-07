DALLAS, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one global family entertainment center, is kicking off its annual Spring-tastic Celebration as part of the brand's 4 Seasons of Fun. Today through April 24, Chuck E. Cheese locations across the country will bring families seven weeks of family fun, magical unicorn treats and exclusive deals. As the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid® all year long, Chuck E. Cheese is also home for Spring Break fun where kids (and adults alike) can give in to fun with more game play, winning and prizes!

CHUCK E. CHEESE HOSTS THE NATION’S LARGEST ANNUAL SPRING-TASTIC CELEBRATION

Save on Food and Games

For a limited time, Chuck E. Cheese is offering deals on food and games, with special offers:

Spring-tastic Celebration guests can enjoy an exclusive weekday deal, Monday-Thursday, when they visit a participating Chuck E. Cheese . These deals include:

guests can enjoy an exclusive weekday deal, Monday-Thursday, when they visit a participating . These deals include: Get 30 minutes of free game play with purchase of 60 minutes or more. Families can play longer over their Spring Break week or any week with this bonus time.

Spring Family Fun Pack to bring the fun home with delivery and carryout. The package includes two (2) large, one-topping pizzas, one (1) Unicorn Cotton Candy, plus a goody bag, spring activity sheet and a 250 E-Ticket voucher starting at $34.99. Available for delivery or carryout only. Price may vary. See location for details.

Magical, Unicorn Desserts

Four magical desserts including a brand-new unicorn cupcake spring up this year:

New Unicorn Cupcake – Unicorns are always magical, especially when they're in the form of a jumbo-sized vanilla cupcake topped with colorful sprinkles, an edible unicorn horn and ears, for $5.49 at participating locations nationwide.

Unicorns are always magical, especially when they're in the form of a jumbo-sized vanilla cupcake topped with colorful sprinkles, an edible unicorn horn and ears, for at participating locations nationwide. Unicorn Churros – Inspired by Ronnie the Unicorn, these colorful churros are dusted with cherry, sour apple and blue raspberry sugar, and are sure to brighten your day, for $4.99 .

Inspired by Ronnie the Unicorn, these colorful churros are dusted with cherry, sour apple and blue raspberry sugar, and are sure to brighten your day, for . Unicorn Cotton Candy – Our multi-pastel color cotton candy comes in a jumbo size, just the right size for the whole family to enjoy, for $6 .

Our multi-pastel color cotton candy comes in a jumbo size, just the right size for the whole family to enjoy, for . Rainbow Ice Dippin' Dots® – This melt in your mouth treat is bursting with five fruity flavors, available in two sizes, regular for $5 and large for $6 .

"As home to fun all year long, and the number one entertainment venue for children, we are ready to say goodbye to winter and kick-off the spring season with the latest Season of Fun, our Spring-tastic Celebration," said Sherri Landry, CMO of CEC Entertainment LLC. "Guests will be transported to an immersive spring wonderland filled with bright colors, festive décor, the Chuck E. Spring Break Break Dance music from the latest spring album, and our favorite treats for the season including a new Unicorn Cupcake! We'll also be highlighting Autism Awareness month with our partner Autism Speaks and extending Sensory Sensitive Sundays throughout the month of April, further ensuring Chuck E. Cheese is the place for every kid."

Spring Break Entertainment

The company will feature its largest entertainment campaign with an all-new in-store show, updated mobile app game, new music album and its first Spring-tastic tune-in event online.

The Spring-tastic Celebration launch also includes new features in Chuck E. Cheese Skate Universe , the mobile game app available on iOS and Android, and will debut a brand-new skateboard featuring everybody's favorite unicorn, Ronnie ! Gamers can unlock this new board when they achieve 50 meters in the Sweet Scape Park.





, the mobile game app available on iOS and Android, and will debut a brand-new skateboard featuring everybody's favorite unicorn, ! Gamers can unlock this new board when they achieve 50 meters in the Chuck E. Cheese will also release a new album, "Music, Friends and Fun for All," on all popular music streaming platforms, including the spring anthem hit, " Spring Break Break Dance," that will have kids springing out of their seats to dance in-store and at-home!





will also release a new album, on all popular music streaming platforms, including the spring anthem hit, " that will have kids springing out of their seats to dance in-store and at-home! To round out the final week of Spring-tastic, tune-in on YouTube and YouTube Kids as Chuck E. Cheese presents Bella's Garden Party & the Case of the Missing Vegetables where Bella, Helen, Chuck E. and Ronnie the Unicorn celebrate spring with friends, music and a mystery of the veggie variety. This latest seasonal special airs Friday, 4/15 at 3pm CT .

Autism Awareness Month

April is Autism Awareness month and as part of Spring-tastic Celebration, Chuck E. Cheese locations across the U.S. and Canada will celebrate with a national Round Up fundraising campaign benefiting Autism Speaks. Spring-tastic Celebration guests in-store and online will have the option to round up their check and/or add a $1, $3 or $5 donation at checkout. Chuck E. Cheese will also host a national Sensory Sensitive Sundays event on Sunday, April 3rd, where participating locations will open two hours early to provide a sensory-friendly experience specifically for children with autism and other special needs. Select locations will also offer Sensory Sensitive Sundays every Sunday in April. Check the website for a list of participating locations and dates.

For more fun Spring-tastic Celebration information, please visit https://www.chuckecheese.com/experience/springtastic-celebration/.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.

CEC Entertainment is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza and, delivery only, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings brands. As the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese strives to create positive, lifelong memories for families through entertainment, food and play. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese restaurants and 122 Peter Piper Pizza stores, with locations in 47 states and 18 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit our website or connect with us on social media.

For questions please contact:

Alejandra Brady

CEC Entertainment

[email protected]

972-504-1320

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, LLC